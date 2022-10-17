In District 21, four candidates are running for State Representative Legislative Seat A — a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian and Constitution Party member. The election will determine who will replace Republican Steven C. Harris in the House.
JAMES PETZKE
Republican James Petzke has lived in Idaho for 26 years and began working as a small business owner at 18 years old — nearly 10 years ago. This is his first time running for public office. Petzke has spent $35,207 on his campaign.
After selling most of his businesses, he started looking into doing something more “public service oriented,” and chose to run for the Legislature.
“It's a type of public service that I was very interested in. The main job of the Legislature is balancing the state's budget. That's the one real constitutional requirement for the Legislature is setting a budget every year,” he said.
Now, Petzke still owns Upland Optics, which sells high-quality sporting optics online.
Petzke received his undergraduate degree at Boise State University and went on to graduate with a Master's of Finance from Harvard University. That, combined with the fact that both of his parents are educated, he said, drives his focus on improving education in Idaho.
“One of the biggest things that I think would be good to improve our education system would be finding some new mechanisms to fund school building construction funds,” Petzke said. “Right now we're limited to just bonds. I think that opening up some other mechanisms could potentially have a major positive impact on our school system.”
Petzke is particularly focused on fast growing districts like West Ada.
“I'd love to see us focus even more on career technical education,” he said. “We have one of the best career technical education programs in the country, and I'd like to see us double and triple down on that because it's so important.”
Being fiscally minded, he said, he sees paying off those bonds for building schools and property tax relief as being connected.
“The reality is a lot of property taxes right now go towards paying off bonds that were run for building schools. And so if we open up new mechanisms for funding how we build schools, you could simultaneously provide property tax relief,” he said.
The ideal role of the government is to make sure that Idaho is a safe and secure place to live, work and raise families, he said. With a Legislature that is often divided, Petzke said he is ready to defend that role.
“If people are going to cause division, there's nothing that I can do to stop them from doing that. But if I set a good example myself, hopefully others will follow suit,” he said. “I'm not going to be somebody who's out there throwing bombs all the time and intentionally causing division.”
But Petzke said he is the first to admit that he doesn’t know all the answers yet.
“I'm going to do this with an open mind. I want to talk to the experts. My goal is to solve a problem,” he said. “I don't necessarily have the solution yet, but I want to make sure that we work on it.”
JOSI CHRISTENSEN
Josi Christensen, the Democratic candidate in the race, is a middle school teacher by trade. This is her first time running for office. She was persuaded to run by her friend Diane Jensen, who is now her treasurer. Christensen has spent $3,089 on her campaign.
“One of the main reasons I'm running is because I feel like it's not really an election if you don't have another option on the ballot,” she said. “We've reached a saturation point with the number of Republicans we have in the Legislature, so I thought I would give my neighbors and friends an option on the ballot and try to balance out some of the opinions in the legislative body.”
Christensen said she is also running to support education.
“I'm a mother of four children. My oldest I just sent her off to college, just this fall at ISU,” she said. “I'm worried about our schools.”
She supports public schools in Idaho and disagrees with tax money funding private schools.
“Another piece of education that I think needs a closer look is the dropout rate of teachers in West Ada School District. Two-hundred teachers regularly drop out every single school year, and last year 249 of them dropped out,” she said. “If that was happening in another business sector, I think we really wonder what is happening in that workplace. We consider the policies that are happening there, we consider management issues.”
Christensen said the dropout rate is entirely too high, particularly noting the paraprofessionals who work in Idaho schools.
Christensen said her three biggest issues are schools, health of women and election issues. To her, the role of government is to provide structure so that citizens can receive benefits from their workplaces, travel and be able to have a safe and effective education for their children.
“When I'm elected, I would like to work to pass the Equal Rights Amendment on the state level. We passed it in Idaho back in 1975 and it's been passed across the United States,” she said. We have three quarters of the states that have also ratified it. So since it hasn't taken into effect on our U.S. Constitution, I think we should consider doing that for the Idaho Constitution."
Christensen said her hero is Edith Miller Klein, a Republican senator from Boise. According to Christensen, Klein brought the Equal Rights Amendment to the Idaho Senate.
MIKE LONG
Libertarian Mike Long moved to Idaho after being homeless in California 17 years ago. After moving here, he quickly got involved with Boise’s Public Works Department operating the geothermal, sewer and irrigation systems. He has worked for the city of Boise for 15 years. He has a bachelor's degree in science with an emphasis in economics and sociology. Long has spent $243 on his campaign.
A few years ago, Long ran for the Meridian City Council. This is his second time running for public office.
“I think the Republican Party in Idaho has gone a little off the rails, and I'd like to see a little more reasonable governance, a little more people-oriented governance,” he said.
Long said Idaho is moving into a “right theocratic, authoritarian type of government,” which he strongly opposes. He is not enthusiastic about any political parties right now, he said.
“Our entire society is being polarized,” Long said. “We're never going to get past conflict; that's just natural, conflict is normal. It's healthy. But the kind of conflict that we're seeing … this is harmful and unhealthy.”
The ideal role of government is to protect private property and enforce contracts, Long said.
Long’s top four issues include taxation, bodily autonomy, medical autonomy and general deregulation. His first piece of legislation would be to repeal the Idaho code section that deals with abortion.
“Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, I think the taxation issue has been overshadowed by the realization that our state government has effectively claimed ownership of our bodies now,” Long said. “Whether you're in favor of abortion or not in favor of abortion is sort of a secondary concern. For me, it's the idea that your government can tell you that you will or will not do something with your body.”
Taxation should revert back to its original system, where Idahoans establish what it costs to operate the government and divide that by the population to create everyone's tax bill, Long said.
“I'd like to temper the impact of government on my neighbor's lives,” Long said. “I think everybody's lives would be a lot easier and a lot better without as much government involvement.”
DANIEL WESTON
Constitution Party candidate Daniel Weston has lived in Idaho since 1997 and is 49 years old. He has a bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in history from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in education from Boise State University, but works as a truck driver because “it pays more than teaching.”
Weston has run for office frequently. He said members of the Constitution Party in Idaho believe that the Constitution isn’t currently being followed by our elected leaders.
“Government that governs least, governs best,” he said.
His top three issues include restraining order reform, state food tax and state management and federal lands. Restraining order reformation is personal to Weston. He said that during his divorce, his ex-wife got restraining orders against him frequently.
“I would do a good job in the Legislature and I think I would build coalitions and that I would do a good job for my constituents,” he said.
If elected, Weston said his first piece of legislation would be repealing the food tax and the second would be a property tax adjustment. Compared with the other candidates, Weston said he has more life experience.
Winston Churchill is his hero because “he changed political parties when the party changed his views on what they wanted to accomplish for Great Britain. And he always served the people to the best of his ability regardless of party. He always stayed true to his core values.”