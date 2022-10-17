Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In District 21, four candidates are running for State Representative Legislative Seat A — a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian and Constitution Party member. The election will determine who will replace Republican Steven C. Harris in the House. 

JAMES PETZKE

James Petzke headshot

James Petzke
Josi Christensen headshot

Josi Christensen
Daniel Weston

Daniel Weston

Recommended for you

Load comments