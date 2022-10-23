In District 15’s state Senate race, Republican Rep. Codi Galloway is facing off against Republican-incumbent-endorsed Democrat Rick Just, plus Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon.
In some ways, the race exemplifies Idaho’s polarized political trends — including divisions in between the more conservative politicians in Idaho. But in other ways, it doesn’t. Much like Democrat attorney general candidate Tom Arkoosh, Just has drawn the endorsement of a number of Republicans.
Galloway was not available for comment and Clendenon declined to speak to the media.
It’s a swing district, bridging red Meridian and blue Boise. Plus, it’s a race which matters for the partisan makeup of the Senate, which in the past few years stopped some of the House’s more controversial bills from passing. To help voters learn more about each candidate, the Idaho Press compiled information on all three.
Codi Galloway
Galloway was first elected in 2020, returning District 15 House Seat B to Republican control, the Idaho Press previously reported. She drew national attention earlier, in 2017, when the New York Times reported on her outspoken advocacy for making it cheaper for companies to block an employee’s move to a rival business.
Galloway founded and co-owned with her husband the company LeapFox Learning, which sued a former employee who took a job with a rival business. During the lawsuit, she pushed for the bill, which was ultimately passed and then repealed in 2018, two years later. The suit was resolved out of court.
Galloway was born in Panama City, Florida while her dad was in pilot training there. However, she’s from Boise. She previously told the Idaho Press she was a mom, taught in public schools and owns a business in downtown Boise.
Her top issues include being “pro-freedom,” maintaining constitutional rights, education, avoiding over-taxation and addressing property taxes, as previously reported.
When previously asked about polarization, she said there were definitely divisions, but part of the problem is due to legislators refusing to compromise.
“We should be able to work together regardless of our differences,” Galloway previously told the Idaho Press
Last month, Galloway canceled plans for a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser at a West Ada School District public school.
There were questions about the legality of holding a campaign fundraiser in a public school, since there’s a law on the books forbidding the use of public property or resources for campaigns. The school district also sent out flyers advertising the dance.
Rick Just
Just is from Idaho — he grew up in a cattle ranch in eastern Idaho.
He said he was running because he sees a need for balance.
“I think there’s too little common sense over there and too much extremism,” Just said. “And I’m a moderate who believes that we become way too partisan.”
He said the biggest issues his district has said are facing Idaho are education funding, property tax relief and stopping the crazy. With education funding, he pointed to the oft-cited statistic that Idaho is last in the nation on spending per student. The Legislature recently approved $410 million in funding, but Just said that sum needs to be spent appropriately on public education.
He offered some options for property tax relief, including indexing the homeowner’s exemption to the market value of the property and updating the circuit breaker income limits.
As for “stop the crazy,” Just said he’s heard people in his district say that in a lot of different ways.
Just said if elected, he would work with colleagues and make personal relationships by finding common ground.
There are a lot of different opinions in the state Legislature about abortion, for example.
“I want to understand where they’re coming from,” Just said. “That may not make me change my mind, but it might move my needle a little bit, and vice versa.”
Just said the Legislature needs to get down to the “business of Idaho,” and stop focusing on fringe issues only a minority care about.
He said he was a better choice than Galloway because he supports public education and Galloway supports giving money to private schools. Galloway voted against the higher education bill, he said.
In 2021, Galloway sponsored a bill that would require the state to pay parents who pull their kids out of public school because the school isn’t in-person at least four days a week. The bill passed the House but failed in a Senate committee. She also voted in committee for a bill that would have allowed families to spend state funds on private school expenses.
Just previously ran and lost to Fred Martin in 2020. The Republicans who have endorsed him include Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jerry Evans and Former State Rep. Steve Smylie.
Sarah Clendenon
Clendenon is a mother and real estate professional. She has lived in the Boise area for 24 years, according to her website. She is active in the Constitution Party and is the director of legislative affairs for Health Freedom Idaho, an anti-vaccine nonprofit.
She originally decided to run for a house seat before switching to the senate.
“The people of District 15 deserve a Senator that will respect and defend their fundamental rights, reduce government, and stop the destruction of liberty. I will be that Senator for them,” Clendenon said on her website.
Her top issues include health freedom, abortion, guns, taxes, government overreach and parental rights.