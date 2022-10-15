Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot.
Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
As he seeks reelection to a 13th two-year term in the U.S. House, Simpson faces Democratic challenger Wendy Norman, a first-grade teacher from Rigby and first-time candidate. “I am running because Idaho deserves a choice for their representative,” Norman said, decrying the state’s now-decades-long dominance by the Republican Party – which currently controls every seat in Idaho’s congressional delegation, every statewide elected office, and more than 80% of the seats in the state Legislature.
“In the last 40 years, we have seen Idaho lose ground in the well-being of our citizens,” Norman said. “It is time to turn that around and fight back for the opportunities for our families and children and communities. Those opportunities have been decimated by the controlling party that is now reduced to a fight between the far right and the moderate right. That’s not good enough.”
Simpson said, “I’m running for reelection so I can continue working on behalf of the people of Idaho. … I have a proven record of fighting for Idaho’s common-sense values in Washington.”
In the primary election this year, Norman ran unopposed, while Simpson won a five-way GOP primary with 54.6% of the vote. Simpson this year refused to debate his opponents, either in the primary or general election contests, departing from his past practice. A statement from his campaign said he was skipping debates because Idahoans know his record.
Norman responded, “The fact that he will not debate me tells me he’s not willing to face his constituents. That’s not what a representative democracy is supposed to be.”
Simpson has built his reputation in Congress in part on pragmatism and bringing some disparate groups together, as demonstrated with his successful 15-year effort to pass the Boulder-White Clouds wilderness bill. The 2015 legislation was supported by interests ranging from snowmobilers to conservationists to ranchers to local governments.
In 2021, he floated a conceptual proposal to save salmon runs by breaching four lower Snake River dams, while investing tens of millions in federal funds to offset impacts to power generation, transportation and tourism.
Since President Trump’s election in 2016, Simpson has become a Trump supporter, praising the former president’s policies in office; he twice opposed Trump’s impeachment, and both endorsed and was endorsed by Trump in 2020. According to research by fivethirtyeight.com, Simpson voted with Trump 93.3% of the time. Charlie Hunt, a Boise State University political scientist who studies Congress, said that puts Simpson about in the middle of the pack of House Republicans.
Longtime BSU political scientist Stephanie Witt said, “If someone asked me to describe him, I would definitely say he’s good at playing that long game, of taking the time to assemble all the parts and all the people and stakeholders to get these really big legislative wins.”
During the GOP primary campaign, Simpson sparred with GOP challenger Bryan Smith over which of the two was the strongest Trump supporter.
Here’s a look at the two candidates in the race:
MIKE SIMPSON
Simpson, 72, is a dentist from Blackfoot. He holds a doctorate in dental medicine from Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, and a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University. He practiced dentistry with his father and uncle in Blackfoot and was elected to the Blackfoot City Council in 1980 and the Idaho Legislature in 1984, where he rose to speaker of the Idaho House from 1992-1998 before being elected to Congress.
He's held the 2nd District congressional seat ever since, particularly making his mark on the House Appropriations Committee.
He counts among his top accomplishments securing millions in federal funds each year for Idaho. “In the most recently signed into law federal spending bill for fiscal year 2022, I single-handedly secured over $23.6 million for worthy Idaho projects,” Simpson said. “In FY ’23, I have secured an additional $35.5 million in House-passed legislation.”
He recently voted against the very funding bill in which he secured those projects, saying the overall amounts were too high, but expressing hope that bipartisan agreement can be reached in conference between the two houses.
Simpson strongly defends his approach to that, saying if he didn’t fight for the inclusion of Idaho projects in federal spending bills, that money would go to liberal-backed projects in California or New York. “Make no mistake – that is exactly what happens when members do not apply for their own district priorities,” he said in comments about his reelection bid submitted to the Idaho Press. “San Francisco liberals win and Idahoans are left to pick up the tab.”
Simpson also cites as accomplishments his authorship of the framework of the Great American Outdoors Act, which secured permanent funding for the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and in the process funded a major backlog of improvements to recreational opportunities at national parks, forests and more, including in Idaho. And he has twice co-sponsored the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which has twice passed the House, in 2019 and 2021, though not the Senate, with bipartisan support to reform visa programs for agricultural laborers.
“Getting our farmers’ employees right with the law will provide economic stability to our rural communities and make our country safer by creating a legal, merit-based agriculture immigration system that allows our valuable law enforcement resources to focus on the bad actors,” Simpson said.
Through his work on two key Appropriations subcommittees, Simpson said he’s been successful in reducing environmental regulation; keeping the sage grouse off the endangered species list, preventing the proposed closure of the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station in eastern Idaho; and reforming funding for fighting wildfires. A nuclear energy supporter, he’s also a big backer of the Idaho National Laboratory, which is in his district.
“I’ve authored legislation that protects our way of life in the West,” he said.
He lists his top three issues as inflation; fiscal responsibility; and energy independence, including supporting new nuclear technologies and encouraging the mining, rather than importation, of critical minerals used in modern technology like electric car batteries.
If reelected, he said he plans to fight policies that will worsen inflation or crimp energy development; address the agricultural labor shortage; promote mining of critical minerals; and protect gun rights.
WENDY NORMAN
Norman, 51, has been a teacher for 25 years. She graduated from Ricks College and Utah State University, and holds a master’s degree in curriculum leadership from Idaho State University. She’s working on a second master’s degree as well, but has paused that study “due to this campaign.”
Norman has taught high school, middle school, special education and adult basic education, and now teaches the first grade. “I have never run for office before,” she said. “I never expected to.”
She said she believes Simpson “is no longer representing Idahoans – he is representing the Republican Party.”
“If I am elected, I will represent ALL Idahoans,” she said. “We do not need everyone to agree with each other, but we do need to be able to talk about what government should do. I refuse to be bound by anything other than my responsibility to the people of Idaho and the United States of America. … I will vote for good policy, regardless of what either political party expects.”
Norman said she wants to work to improve access to health care; to address climate change; and to improve wages, housing and education. “Little by little, we have watched opportunity vanish,” she said. “It’s time to fix that.”
She also says one of the greatest issues challenging the nation is “that we are not united at all.”
“Some entities are actively encouraging hatred for our fellow citizens, and dishonesty is poisoning our nation,” Norman said. “In the past, Democrats and Republicans worked together to solve challenges. However, the advent of social media and diversification of sources has led to whole segments of society with vastly different views of what is truth. This cannot continue without the further implosion of our nation.”
Asked what in her background or past accomplishments qualifies her to serve in Congress, Norman said, “My background is that of an average Idahoan, and because of that, I can represent others like me better than any elite.”
She noted that she was a single mom for five years, “and I’ve had times when it was difficult to make ends meet. I have been a working mom and a stepmom. I’ve been a homeowner and a taxpayer. I’ve enjoyed recreating on federal lands, and I’ve loved my years in a career I believe is essential for ensuring continuing generations can enjoy the freedoms we have enjoyed for hundreds of years.”
“Like most other Idahoans,” Norman said, “I want my children to be able to afford to gain education or training so they can provide for their own families without enduring endless debt. I want them to be able to afford homes and I want them to be able to enjoy the great outdoors. The focus on the people is lost in the current D.C. Let’s stop doing what hasn’t been working for going on half a century.”
2nd DISTRICT HISTORY
Idaho last elected a Democrat to its 2nd District congressional seat in 1990, when then-Congressman Richard Stallings won reelection to his fourth term. In 1992, Stallings ran for the U.S. Senate, but lost to Republican Dirk Kempthorne, and Mike Crapo won the 2nd District seat. When Crapo ran for the Senate in 1998, Stallings ran for the 2nd District seat again, but lost to then-Idaho House Speaker Simpson.