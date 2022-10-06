Election 2022 Logo

Republican Idaho House Rep. Julie Yamamoto is seeking reelection this fall in District 11, Seat A, and is competing against Democratic candidate Robert Scoville.

The district’s boundaries fall largely in Caldwell, and is bounded roughly by Marble Front Road and Highway 44 to the north; Highway 55 and Homedale Road to the south; Middleton Road, South Kcid Road, and Interstate 84 to the east; and Farmway Road to the west.

Julie Yamamoto cropped

Julie Yamamoto
Robert Scoville.jpg

Robert Scoville

