...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
CALDWELL — With the spring primary in the past, Chris Allgood, a Republican, and Marisela Pesina, a Democrat, are in the running to be the next District 11, House Seat B representative.
The district’s boundaries fall largely in Caldwell, and is bounded roughly by Highway 44 and Marble Front Road to the north; Farmway Road to the west; Middleton Road, South Kcid Road, and Interstate 84 to the east; and Highway 55 and Homedale Road to the south.
The election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Allgood’s priorities: Growth, property taxes
Allgood has served as a Caldwell City Councilor since 2016. Previously, he worked for the Caldwell Police Department for 30 years, including serving as chief for eight years; he retired in 2015.
At the encouragement of Greg Chaney, District 10, House Seat B representative, Allgood decided to run for District 11’s House Seat B. (Chaney decided to run for District 11 senator, but lost to Chris Trakel.)
In the Republican primary race, Allgood received 44.6% of the vote (1,552 votes), beating out Kent Marmon (31.1% of the vote; 1,062 votes) and Mike Miller (24.3% of the vote, 827 votes).
If elected to the seat, he plans to prioritize efforts to minimize the impact of growth, alleviate the burden of property taxes, and keep Idaho a state with minimal government interference, he said.
“I understand growth, and it’s a good thing, but it’s very important to me that we keep our Idaho values,” Allgood said in a phone interview. “Idaho has just been a wonderful place. People recognize that. It’s why they’re moving here.”
People are hurting from the rapid increase in property taxes, he said. While he said he is learning more about how to tackle the issue, he would be interested in looking at indexing, and would also prioritize the protection of people living on a fixed income, he said.
Allgood says his experience working on the city council and in the Caldwell Police Department has given him ample experience in government affairs and making tough decisions.
“Government budgets, government revenue, property taxes, all of those things fall under things that the city council deals with, and I have done that kind of work for — besides the six years on the council — the previous eight years as police chief,” he said.
Asked what distinguishes him from his opponent, Allgood said, “I believe the big distinguishment is that I am very conservative and I believe she’s pretty much the opposite of me in that regard."
Pesina currently serves as the board chair of the Caldwell School District. She decided to run for District 11 House Seat B in part to offer representation to the Latino community, she said. Caldwell’s Latino population is 35.9%, according to data from the 2020 census.
Pesina was born and raised in Caldwell and is the daughter of farmworkers. She can remember hiding from planes spraying pesticides whose pilots did not seem to care that there were people in the fields below, she said. Even now, 50 years later, she believes farm workers still need a voice.
Improving funding for education, addressing the state’s lack of affordable housing, and protecting the state’s natural areas from sell-offs have also motivated Pesina to run.
She believes that teachers deserve better pay to help encourage them to stay in the profession and state, and that schools should be funded to address all student needs.
Pesina has nearly 20 years of experience working as an escrow officer, and has worked for the Caldwell Housing Authority for the previous two and a half years, she said. The work has helped her gain perspective on the need for more housing in the state, particularly as its population continues to grow rapidly, she said.
“It’s sad, the stories of kids that I handed diplomas to a few years ago that can’t purchase a home because they get outbid from out-of-state buyers who come in with cash and don’t need an appraiser,” she said.
Pesina has experience with teaching classes for first-time homebuyers, and thinks more programs to help first-time homebuyers could help address the issue.
One thing that Pesina said distinguishes her from her opponent is that she believes that “women have a right to decide what to do with their bodies” and that the decision to have an abortion should be made between a woman and her doctor, “not, you know, people in the legislative session.”