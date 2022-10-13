In District 17, Democrat Carrie Semmelroth is running for state senator after being appointed by Gov. Brad Little last year. She’s facing Republican Benjamin Chafetz, who is most well known for proposing to his now-wife at a conservative conference by asking her to “make marriage great again” with him.
Since the primary, Chafetz has outspent Semmelroth $15,205 to $8,748, though District 17 is a Democratic district. The Idaho Press spoke to both candidates to give voters an idea of who is running.
Benjamin Chafetz
Chafetz is originally from Maryland but also lived in North Carolina and London. He moved to Boise about a decade ago in part because he wanted something different.
He said the biggest reason he’s running is because of his recently born son.
“I love Idaho. Idaho has really given me a lot and it’s changed me for the better,” Chafetz said. “And I want Idaho to stay Idaho for him.”
He believes the biggest issues facing Idaho include growth occurring faster than Idaho can keep up, taxation and taking federal money. He also said medical, educational and personal freedoms have been widely infringed upon, especially in the past two years.
If elected, he said he’s not looking to make waves.
“My goal is to be a bridge builder,” Chafetz said. I don’t care about people’s personal beliefs, that’s irrelevant to me. I care about making sure that Idaho is a good place for people to live and prosper.”
Chafetz said his ideal government is free and limited. He defines freedom as the right to do what you want with your property or charge until you infringe on someone else’s property or charge.
“The role of government in that regard is to allow us the right to have our own vestige of space where we can govern ourselves,” Chafetz said. “So the only point where the government should be involved is in a transaction dispute.”
He said he was a better choice than his opponent because he is opposed to ESG, which stands for Environmental, Social and Governance. ESG refers to criteria used by some investors – for example, whether a company has climate change policies – to determine what they will potentially invest in, according to Investopedia.
The Idaho Press asked Chafetz when Semmelroth voted for ESG. He provided HCR 52, which only the House voted on. The Idaho Press asked Chafetz about it and he said the data was provided by a third party and he would fix the error on his website.
Chafetz said ESG is socialism. Several Idaho leaders have decried ESG standards including U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, who said the criteria are subjective and “grant regulators and corporations undue influence on public policy,” as previously reported.
“I think that if I don’t get involved, (Idaho’s) going to change,” Chafetz said. “ I want the government to get out of Idahoans’ way and to let people live the life that they want to live.
Carrie Semmelroth
Semmelroth was appointed by Little to finish out the Senate term of Sen. Ali Rabe, who resigned because she was able to buy a house but it was in the next district over. In appointing her, Little departed from a tradition of yielding to what the minority party wanted — Semmelroth was third on the list of nominees selected by the District 17 Democratic central committee.
She grew up in Boise and said she was running as a voice for the issues that are important to her district. She said she was an advocate for public schools as well. Semmelroth earlier this year was a co-sponsor on the teacher health insurance bill. She also serves on the agricultural affairs, local government & taxation and resources & environment committees.
“Idaho has been discovered, right?” Semmelroth said. “The secret’s out, as we continue to grow and develop figuring out ways to best balance interests across protecting our resources and our agricultural lands, while allowing growth and development to happen.”
Semmelroth said the biggest issues facing Idaho are public education, affordable housing and property tax relief. Big-picture, she said, resource management is also important, as are Idaho’s abortion laws.
“My constituents when I’m out door knocking, they’re concerned about how extreme the Legislature has become,” Semmelroth said. “They’re hearing that there might be additional restrictions on things that they didn’t even think, like contraception.”
When it comes to extremism, Semmelroth said one of the reason’s she is running is her ability to work with all different types of people. She said she values bipartisanship and finding ways to agree on issues.
There are many different opinions on abortions in the Legislature. Semmelroth said that even people who are against abortion think the Legislature has passed legislation that is too extreme.
When it comes to the ideal role of government, Semmelroth said government exists for the general welfare of the people but people are supposed to own the power in the government.
She said she thinks she is the right candidate for her district in part because she grew up there.
“I’ve lived in my current house for almost 20 years. I’m deeply rooted in the community,” Semmelroth said. “I’m a woman of color, I bring a different set of perspectives, and can better represent other types of people who make up our state.”