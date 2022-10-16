Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The Eighth Street Tunnel Mural Painting is officially taking shape along the Boise River Greenbelt, adjacent to the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

The mural, which has been in the works since the summer, is in response to antisemitic graffiti that was spray painted in several greenbelt tunnels in December.

Human Rights Mural

Portland mural artist Addie Boswell cleans her brush during work on a human rights mural in the Eighth Street tunnel along the greenbelt in downtown Boise on Thursday.

Teddy Feinberg is the Managing Editor at the Idaho Press. He can be reached at 208-465-8110. Follow him on Twitter: @TeddyFeinberg

Recommended for you

Load comments