Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 21, 2020
It’s not even a bill yet, but a proposal to restrict transgender student athletes has gone national.
The Hill, a Washington, D.C., focused news site, picked up on Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s bill, which would require transgender student athletes to participate on teams aligned to their birth gender.
Ehardt, a former college basketball player and coach, said her bill is designed to protect girls.
“The inherent biological and scientifically proven advantages that boys and men possess over girls and women, regardless of hormone usage, is such that we simply cannot physically compete against them due to their inherent biological advantages,” Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said in a statement to the Hill.
Media coverage aside, Ehardt’s proposal hasn’t received a legislative hearing, and it’s not clear when that will happen.
The House Education Committee has not introduced a single bill during the first 2½ weeks of the 2020 legislative session. Committee Chairman Lance Clow has indicated that he will not take up legislation while the committee continues to work through a time-consuming review of state agency rules.
The committee spent two days debating Idaho’s Common Core-aligned academic standards last week, and will discuss science standards Wednesday. The committee has taken no vote on the Common Core standards.