Egg prices at Boise retail stores have more than doubled in the past six months.

Originally published Jan. 2 on KTVB.COM.

The national average price of eggs increased 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). However, a more recent timeframe shows a more drastic increase in the Treasure Valley.

