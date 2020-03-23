BOISE — Corpus Christi Day Shelter is closing its doors Wednesday to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, but local nonprofits and the city of Boise have stepped up to fill the gap.
Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers said her shelter and nonprofit Astegos are teaming up in an effort to temporarily staff the Corpus Christi shelter for limited use. Peterson-Stigers said they submitted a request to the city of Boise for $15,000 to pay staff to run the facility for 30 days so those experiencing homelessness can still have a place to use the bathroom, take a shower and check their mail during the ongoing public health crisis.
“Corpus Christi is the only place where someone who isn’t living in a shelter can access laundry and shower, especially when hygiene is so important right now,” Peterson-Stigers said. “(Mail service) is the connection for our homeless population to the outside world, and without that mail it’s going to cause a lot of problems as far as keeping in touch to move someone out of homelessness.”
Marc Schlegel-Preheim, a board member with Corpus Christi House, called the choice to close a “very hard, painful” decision to make. He said while they understand the services they provide are necessary, they struggled with being able to keep the facility open with a lack of volunteers available to be at the facility. There were also concerns about how the small space on the shelter's back patio prevents social distancing.
“We’ve talked a lot about how just the fact of us being open is causing 60 or so folks to congregate,” he said. “Even though it’s outside, they’re still pretty close together, and it feels like we try to put in various measures to keep folks separated, but we only have so much space.”
Peterson-Stigers said her proposal to the city would be Interfaith Sanctuary and Astegos would rent the day shelter and staff it to keep up with the day-to-day operations Corpus Christi had already been doing. Residents would be let in one at a time to use the restroom, shower and check the mail in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the patio will remain open. Temperature checks will also be instituted to see if guests have symptoms.
Food service for breakfast and lunch will be moved to the back of Interfaith Sanctuary, instead of at Corpus Christi. She said the shelter is still partnering with Boise Rescue Mission to be able to separate guests with symptoms from the rest of the population staying in the shelters because they have more room.
The proposal has not been formally accepted by the city and details are forthcoming, but city of Boise spokeswoman Karen Boe was optimistic about the possibility.
“We are continuing to work with community partners to find ways to protect our most vulnerable populations and hope to have some specific measures in place tomorrow,” she said Monday. “We’re committed to ensuring there is no gap in service.”
Corpus Christi is a major lifeline for many residents staying at Interfaith Sanctuary, Boise Rescue Mission and those sleeping outside. Karen Cleveland, a current guest at Interfaith Sanctuary, said the loss of the day shelter would be “total devastation” for the homeless community.
“There’s nowhere in this town to go,” she said. “The buses are starting to limit their services, places are closing where you can't even use bathrooms and get water. The Main Street Station isn’t letting people sit in there anymore. (Without Corpus Christi) we would literally just be out on the street, nowhere to go to the bathroom, no water.”
Another shelter guest, Don Weiss, said those experiencing homelessness cannot even go to the parks now to use the restroom or drink water because the city has not yet opened them and turned the water on after being shut down all winter.
“A lot of the homeless people are already complaining the parks need to open the bathrooms so they can have drinking water so they don’t get dehydrated,” Weiss said.