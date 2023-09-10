The fairness of the Nampa School District’s dress code has come into question after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Idaho filed a complaint against the district on the behalf of Latino students.
The ACLU cited specific instances of alleged selective enforcement of the district’s gang dress code policies. Discrimination against Latino students wearing Catholic rosaries and La Huelga Bird was also alleged in the ACLU complaint.
While these symbols are not formally banned within the district’s policies, the ACLU argued that the broad dress code led to unequal enforcement.
“No attire connected to hate or gang groups such as hats, bandanas, rags, colors, shirts, sags, chains, BEING DRESSED IN A SINGLE COLOR, etc. is allowed,” the dress code states.
The Nampa Police Department had advised on dress code and gang-related policies in the district. In 2022 and 2023, school-based police officers held four training sessions for school staff, teaching them how to identify gang members, the ACLU complaint said.
At South Middle School, an email from Marcos Sanchez, the dean of students, said that the school had been enforcing a “no rosaries” policy based on police guidance on gang affiliation.
Erica Rodarte, legal fellow at ACLU of Idaho, said the school didn’t consider cultural context, with rosaries being emphasized as Catholic and Latino symbols. La Huelga Bird is the logo of the United Farm Workers, which was co-founded by César Chávez.
“That’s a very big part of their identity, not only culturally, but also in their religious identity,” Rodarte said of rosaries. “And that’s what they’re disciplining under this narrative of trying to target gang activity.”
Within training sessions, Rodarte said the police were explicitly identifying gangs started by Hispanics.
“They’re flagging that type of identity, that type of clothing,” Rodarte said. “But there’s nothing related to the Aryan Knights, which was started in Idaho prisons and continues to operate to this date.”
No matter the intent, the impact still remains for Latino students.
“It can create a really hostile environment and this ties in with identity, showing up to school and being told that you’re a gang member as early as in elementary school because of what you’re wearing.”
Nampa Police Lt. Jason Cantrell has seen handmade rosaries with gang members but has never used them as evidence of gang affiliation.
“I’ve never documented somebody because they had worn a rosary or a religious symbol,” he said. “What I’ve documented is the color of clothing and other stuff from the conversation that we’ve had with that person.”
Cantrell has been an NPD officer for over 20 years and is familiar with the city’s gang activity. Working within the community, Cantrell has gotten to know some gang members on a first-name basis.
Talking with potential gang members is the first step for looking at a “totality of circumstance,” Cantrell said. Several factors combined can point towards affiliation, not just one.
“I have friends and know people that wear the color blue and the color red. They’re not documented as gang members. We don’t stop them on the street,” Cantrell said.
Nampa School District provided an official statement to the Idaho Press, stating that the ACLU report “has brought attention to the complex issue of gang activity and violence in schools.”
The statement said that gangs and gang history in the community have posed challenges to the district over the years.
“However, we are determined to confront this issue head-on and are deeply committed to creating schools and a community that are free from any form of gang activity,” the statement said.
“We want to emphasize that at no point have we endorsed or supported any practices that discriminate against any of our students,” the statement said. “The Nampa School District continues to strive for excellence for all students, including our Hispanic and LatinX students and families. We stand committed with our community to ensure a safer future for all.”
The Nampa School District declined to make any additional comment.
During his time in the mayor’s office, former Nampa mayor Tom Dale remembers a strong gang presence in town, with occurrences like drive-by shootings. He believes that its impact can be harmful to the educational process.
“It’s the pressure from gangs to try and enlist students,” Dale said. “It would cause divisions (in classes).”
With school-age children, Dale said they can be a target demographic that is more easily influenced.
“Kids need a sense of belonging,” Dale said.
A strong proponent of dress codes, Dale said he believes that they work and can be beneficial in schools.
College of Idaho professor Sean Blackwell is also a Nampa native and has attended Nampa schools. With an emphasis on criminology, Blackwell also has experience working as a probation and parole officer.
With unequal applications, Blackwell said he isn’t a fan of dress codes as a whole. Instead of lessening distractions, Blackwell found rules are often used to police race, gender or culture.
“With symbols like saggy pants or the use of specific phrases, you can start seeing the ostensible policing of a particular criminal population come to indicate an entire culture,” Blackwell said. “We’re really replacing an entire culture and entire race of people who are potential gang members.”
While Catholic rosaries, La Huelga Bird and more Latino cultural identifiers are being associated with gang culture, Blackwell said he hasn’t seen white gang signifiers pursued in the same way.
“We’ve got evidence over decades of policing of gang signs turning into the policing of culture, and ultimately, the control of minority populations,” Blackwell said.
At the same time, Blackwell said he understands the need for addressing gang activity, citing an increase in violent crime in Canyon County. Issues arise when education and enforcement overlap.
“When you put educators in the position of being law enforcement officers, then it’s a slippery slope,” Blackwell said. “I think it’s nice to sit there and take a teacher through a PowerPoint and tell them to look for these symbols … but I worry that that’s getting in the way of an educator’s job.”