Idaho reading scores

The original May 2023 IRI data is displayed on the left. The corrected data is displayed on the right. The corrected datasets show more Idaho students were identified as proficient.

 Idaho Education News

Originally published Sept. 14 on IdahoEdNews.org.The company that calculates Idaho Reading Indicator scores for kindergarten through third-grade students produced inaccurate results, causing a months-long delay in the release date.

The error is being blamed on an algorithm problem.

Ryan Cantrell
Greg Wilson

