BOISE — Incumbents Nancy Gregory and Dennis Doan on Tuesday kept their seats on the Boise School District board of trustees.
Gregory and Doan handily defeated challenger James Tooman. The three candidates were vying for two open seats on the school board.
According to unofficial results, Gregory received 6,706 votes, 46.7%, and Doan nabbed 5,802 votes, 40.3%. Tooman received 1,858 votes, 12.9%.
The winners will serve six-year terms and will be sworn into office at the Sept. 14 school board meeting.
It will be Gregory's fourth term on the Boise school board. The current board chairwoman and a trustee since 2002, Gregory said in a candidate profile that she supports a transparent and fiscally sound budget process, “academic rigor” and “opportunities that prepare students for college, career and citizenship.”
Doan, the former fire chief for the city of Boise, on Tuesday won his first election to the school board, after being appointed in 2018 to fill a vacancy. Doan said in a candidate profile that he is “passionate about Boise School District’s Community School program and providing career technical training to students through the Dennis Technical Education Center.”
Just 7,722, or 6.2%, of registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's election.