Branden Durst West Bonner meeting

West Bonner School District Superintendent Branden Durst met with about 115 community members Monday to discuss his plan to relocate 170 junior high school students while repairs are made to their aging building.

 Idaho Education News

Originally published Aug. 9 on IdahoEdNews.org.

West Bonner School District Superintendent Branden Durst’s plan to relocate 170 seventh and eighth graders to the high school was met by passionate calls to “pump the brakes, just slow down and don’t put it on the school board’s agenda.”

