NAMPA — College of Western Idaho President Bert Glandon announced his retirement Thursday.
Glandon, the second president of CWI, took over for Dennis Griffin in July 2009. Since then, the school’s enrollment has grown from 1,200 students to more than 30,000 annually. Enrollment includes online-only students and high school students earning dual-credit, and the college has several locations in Nampa and Boise.
“It’s been my distinct pleasure to serve the amazing students, faculty and staff here at CWI for the last 12 years,” Glandon said in a statement. “It’s been the highest honor for me to wake up each day and work on their behalf.”
Glandon, whose last day will be May 15, has been involved in the business and philanthropic communities while at CWI serving on numerous boards and raising money for scholarships.
“This is one of the moments you know is eventually coming but you don’t look forward to,” trustee board Chairwoman Molly Lenty said. “We’ve enjoyed President Glandon’s leadership, vision and amazing presence in our community. This chapter in CWI’s history has been written through his efforts to advance the success of our students.”
Before joining CWI, Glandon was president at Arapahoe Community College (2002-2009) and Treasure Valley Community College (1981-2002). Glandon is most looking forward to spending time with his wife of 47 years, Jane, helping to chase their 5-year-old grandson around the neighborhood and not logging onto Zoom for quite some time, according to a press release from the college.
College of Western Idaho plans to name an interim during the search for the next president.
“We’ll take the needed time, do our work, do the necessary due diligence to ensure that we are addressing the needs of our students, the many communities we serve and of course our faculty and staff as we prepare to select our next president,” Lenty said.