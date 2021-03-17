CALDWELL — The College of Idaho announced a program Wednesday that allows students to spend their first year of college abroad while earning credits and staying on track to graduate on time.
The program sets students up to take general education classes abroad before continuing at C of I’s campus in Caldwell. It was developed with Verto Education, which partners with colleges to create global opportunities.
Students who participate in the first-year program will earn 12-15 credits per semester that can transfer to C of I. Classes are built around cultural immersion and designed to be small.
The most popular courses include World Literature and International Business in London, European History and Spanish Economics in Madrid, Environmental Science in Latin America and Cultural Anthropology in the South Pacific.
“After a year of such turmoil, we’re proud to offer the Class of 2021 a unique opportunity that fosters their personal growth, both emotionally and academically, through small class sizes and dedicated faculty,” Verto Education President and co-founder Mitch Gordon said in a news release. “The College of Idaho is innovating the way we typically consider a freshman year experience in the midst of an atypical year.”
Interested students can apply to Verto Education and choose The College of Idaho as the partner college.