BOISE — Three candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for two seats on the Boise School District board of trustees in Tuesday's election.
Nancy Gregory, the current board chairwoman, and Dennis Doan, also a current trustee, are running to retake their seats. They're challenged by James Tooman, a customer service professional with children in the Boise School District.
The two candidates with the most votes win the seats. The school board has seven trustees, who serve six-year terms.
Gregory, a trustee since 2002, said in a candidate profile that she supports a transparent and fiscally sound budget process, “academic rigor” and “opportunities that prepare students for college, career and citizenship.”
“I will bring experience, understanding, respect, and focus to the Board as we address and manage the changes facing our students and schools,” Gregory said.
Doan, the former fire chief for the city of Boise, in 2018 was appointed to fill a vacancy on the school board. Doan said in a candidate profile that he is “passionate about Boise School District’s Community School program and providing career technical training to students through the Dennis Technical Education Center.”
”Community schools provide the wrap-around services students and families need,” he said. “If we want our students to show up ready to learn, they need to feel secure at home. Whatever we can do to help our families succeed, we should do.”
Tooman said in a candidate profile that he has supported his children as a policy council parent with the Idaho Head Start Association.
“That experience has put me in a good stead to continue supporting my children in their Boise Schools futures,” Tooman said. “I have participated in field trips and school activities like Donuts with Dudes, and I believe this will make me a good candidate.”
Tuesday's election will be held at eight polling locations:
- East Junior High
- Fairmont Junior High
- Les Bois Junior High
- Riverglen Junior High
- South Junior High
- Hillside Junior High
- West Junior High
- Boise High School
- Boise School District Services Center
Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. Tuesday.