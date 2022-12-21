BOISE — At the urging of hundreds of Elmore County residents who signed petitions, the state Board of Education on Wednesday approved a resolution calling for a public vote in the county on whether to join the taxing district that supports the College of Southern Idaho.
Now, it’s up to Elmore County to call an election on the proposal.
The move to possibly expand the CSI district comes amid much turmoil at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, but also on the heels of a resounding vote of support for the current board of the College of Western Idaho in the Treasure Valley in the November election.
CSI is one of Idaho’s four community colleges. The others are the College of Western Idaho, based in Nampa, which serves Ada and Canyon counties; the College of Eastern Idaho, based in Idaho Falls, which serves Bonneville County; and North Idaho College, based in Coeur d’Alene, which serves Kootenai County. Residents of other nearby counties also are served by the colleges, but aren’t part of their districts that pay in property taxes and get a say in electing governing board members.
CSI currently has just two counties within its district that pay property taxes and elect board members to oversee the Twin Falls-based community college, Twin Falls and Jerome counties. When students from other counties attend an Idaho community college, their home county has to make out-of-district tuition payments to the community college from its allocation of state liquor funds; if the amount due exceeds available liquor funds, the county must dip into its budget to cover the payments.
In 2017, residents of Bingham County in eastern Idaho petitioned to join the College of Eastern Idaho district, but the proposal was defeated at the polls; it takes a simple majority to pass.
Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, an Elmore County resident who serves on the state Board of Education, abstained from the unanimous vote on the resolution on Wednesday. She asked board staffers, “So this will raise taxes in Elmore County, potentially?”
Matt Freeman, executive director of the state board, said, “If the voters of Elmore County approve this, then the current levy rate CSI has for Jerome and Twin Falls counties will apply to Elmore County as well.”
That county’s residents also would be able to vote on board members for the college, and the county no longer would have to pay $50 per credit hour in out-of-county tuition, up to a lifetime maximum per student of $3,000, when it has residents who attend the college.
According to documents presented to the state board at its meeting Wednesday, if the district were to expand into Elmore County, which includes Mountain Home and Glenns Ferry, CSI would expect to enroll 500 students and likely launch a new facility in the county; it currently doesn’t have any facility there. Programs likely to be offered include dual enrollment classes for high school students; lower-division college classes; workforce development and training; and programs for non-traditional learners.
Dean Fisher, CSI president, told the state board that when a duly qualified group of electors submits petitions, the CSI board must transmit it to the state board for approval. “It is a statutory process,” he said. “We’re just going to let this play out. If the voters in Elmore County provide support for this at the ballot box, we’ll provide the response commensurate with what we would receive in property tax and services.”
According to the board documents, at least 100 qualified voters in the county needed to sign petitions to qualify the measure for the ballot; more than 400 signatures were submitted.
The state board received several supportive comments from Elmore County residents, along with one from a resident who backed the petition but now has reconsidered and opposes it.
Ybarra said she didn’t want to participate in the board vote. “As a resident of Elmore County, I may have to vote in a booth on this one,” she said.
Idaho’s four community colleges provide low-cost higher education that’s generally open to all.
In 2020, Jerome and Twin Falls county residents paid $9.1 million in property taxes to support CSI. That same year, Ada and Canyon county residents paid $10.2 million to support CWI; Bonneville, $1.2 million to support CEI; and Kootenai, $16.9 million to support NIC. All four colleges also receive state appropriations and charge student tuition and fees. This year, the state allocated $57 million to the four community colleges combined; by comparison, Idaho’s four-year public colleges and universities were allocated $338 million in state general funds.