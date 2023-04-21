Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A group of Canyon County state legislators Thursday reflected on the 2023 session and looked toward next year at a community town hall.

Lawmakers from districts 12, 13 and 23 spoke about education investments, libraries, fentanyl, and their individual successes.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments