A group of Canyon County state legislators Thursday reflected on the 2023 session and looked toward next year at a community town hall.
Lawmakers from districts 12, 13 and 23 spoke about education investments, libraries, fentanyl, and their individual successes.
“I’d give it an A,” Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said of the session.
The event was hosted by the recently formed Integrity 2C, which organized earlier this year “to promote the power of truth and civility to address Canyon County issues with Canyon County solutions,” according to a press release from the group. Former state senator Jeff Agenbroad, who lost his bid for reelection to Brian Lenney in the 2022 Republican primary, is one of the organizers and a member of Integrity 2C.
Sens. Lakey and Ben Adams, R-Nampa, and Reps. Jeff Cornilles, R-Nampa; Kenny Wroten, R-Nampa; and Melissa Durrant, R-Kuna, participated Thursday night.
Reps. Brent Crane and Jaron Crane, both R-Nampa, and Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, declined due to schedule conflicts, Agenbroad said. Lenney, R-Nampa, did not respond to “repeated” requests from Integrity 2C.
Lenney on Twitter referred to Agenbroad as another “sour grapes-spewing legislator who can’t seem to accept defeat” and called the group’s town halls “fake” and said they “conveniently exclude precinct committeemen and the Canyon County Republican Central Committee.”
Tuesday’s event featured three freshmen legislators — Cornilles, Wroten, and Durrant — and more experienced lawmakers Lakey, who is in his sixth term, and Adams, who served two terms in the House before beginning his first term in the Senate.
The town hall was moderated by Integrity 2C members Claudia Weathermon and Vickie Holbrook.
Adams characterized the Senate as “a different animal” and said he had a lot to learn as vice chair of the Resources and Environment Committee and serving his first time on the budget-writing committee.
Adams highlighted the $85 million invested into state parks to address a large backlog of maintenance faced by the park system amid skyrocketing increases in use.
All the lawmakers discussed the major property relief that passed this session and major investments in teacher pay increases and the expansion of the Idaho Launch program, which provides $8,000 grants to graduating Idaho seniors for community college, career technical training or a certain job training programs.
Wroten and Durrant voted in favor of Launch, which faced a rocky road to passage, narrowly passing in both chambers.
Wroten said he supported it because it would develop the workforce. He said as a first-generation college student in his family, he could see the benefit.
“I had the experience of not having any money to go to college,” Wroten said.
Cornilles, Adams and Lakey voted against it. Gov. Brad Little underscored Launch as one of his top priorities for the session.
“My focus is K-12 and people say we’re underfunding that now,” Lakey said. “I would have preferred to take that money and invest it in K-12.”
The lawmakers all supported the sweeping property tax bill that passed, which uses several different revenue sources to direct money to schools to pay off bonds and levies and provides direct relief to homeowners’ tax bills.
Moderators asked Wroten about his opposition to the controversial libraries bill, HB 314, which was vetoed by the governor and would have allowed minors and their parents to sue if a minor under 18 obtained material deemed harmful.
“The intent was good,” Wroten said of the bill. “I think both sides agreed on the intent of not to have pornography in the hands of minors. … I support your right to decide what book your child is going to read, I don’t support your right to tell all the other children what book they’re going to read.”
Asked about how to decide which bills to give a hearing as a committee chair, Lakey said he didn’t hold any bills this year in his position as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. However, he told lawmakers that he would not hear a bill that combined changes to the state’s Judicial Council and judge salaries, as was done in 2022 — which resulted the Legislature leaving town having provided raises to every other class of employee besides judges.
“This year, I said as chairman, ‘you need to separate those issues,’” Lakey said.
The Legislature this session passed separate bills changing how the Judicial Council is chosen and how it can recommend judges to the governor and providing raises for the state’s judges.
For next year, Adams said he wants to focus on the Medicaid budget, which totaled $4.5 billion and was revised three times before passing through the Legislature.
“It has not shrunk, that’s the primary thing,” Adams said of the budget.
He also said he is opposed to voucher or educational savings account proposals, of which there were several over the course of the 2023 session.
“Frankly I don’t like public dollars going directly to private institutions,” Adams said.
Lakey expressed disappointment that a bill that would have created mandatory minimum sentences for possession of 7 grams of fentanyl died in committee. He said he “ran into a lot of lobbyists that were against it.”
He said next session he wants to continue working on an issue between Middleton and Star, which resulted in a lawsuit between the two cities over which one could annex land between the two, the Idaho Statesman reported.
Wroten and Durrant both said they didn’t have specific issues targeted for next year but wanted to hear from constituents.
Durrant said she didn’t want to take on social issues but rather wanted to focus on “day-to-day” issues of her constituents.
Each lawmaker said they wanted to hear from constituents on the topics that they should address next year.