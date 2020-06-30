We have heard from readers who are missing the "Thought for the Day" that was previously included with Today in History on Page A2. The decision to remove the daily quote was made by The Associated Press, which provides Today in History, and was outside of the control of the Idaho Press. We apologize for any inconvenience.
