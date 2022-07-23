There wasn’t supposed to be an editorial in this edition of the Idaho Press.
The community members and staff who comprise this group were on a summer break, but after the events that transpired at last week’s Idaho GOP convention in Twin Falls, we could not remain silent — and neither should you.
Delegates from across the state adopted a platform that seeks to severely restrict voting, blatantly disregards the life of mothers with complications during pregnancy, and doubles down on a belief that “a child’s gender assigned at birth to be an essential characteristic of identity and purpose,” the Idaho Capital Sun reported.
To top it off, the group of around 700 Republicans selected Dorothy Moon as the party’s leader, who then proceeded to tell the crowd before her that “with Democrats coming at us,” they must make sure their “guns are loaded.”
Is this how Idaho Republicans want to define themselves — by fear, exclusion and violence?
Moon touts herself as a patriot, yet she is one of the most outspoken figures in Idaho trying to make it harder for citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote. What could be less patriotic?
She believes in freedom, but also uses language implying she’ll shoot anyone who disagrees with her. The fact that so many American lives have been lost in recent mass shootings doesn’t seem to phase her, either.
This party describes itself as “pro-life,” yet has made clear that mothers’ lives are not included in that sentiment. A decade ago, the Idaho GOP’s platform included support for parental consent for minors’ abortions, opposing the procedure for “sex selection, convenience or birth control” — but it also said, “We recognize many strong and diverse views within our party membership.”
And while supposedly championing personal liberties, this group of delegates chose to deny transgender individuals those same rights, essentially denying their existence at all.
We sincerely don’t believe most Idaho residents, of any party affiliation, are fully aligned with this extreme platform. In fact, we saw in the primary that voters rejected many of the far-right candidates who espoused similar ideologies. Yet in this insular setting, the extremists won out. Most reasonable elected Republicans seem to be frozen with fear of speaking out and losing the support of the state’s ruling party.
But continued complicity will send us into darker outcomes — in which only a select few can truly participate in elections, women die unnecessarily during pregnancy complications, and transgender people are further marginalized.
All of us must continue to speak out against these infringements on our rights as well as the violent rhetoric that we saw at that convention. A party can support gun ownership and election security without threatening to shoot the opposition or making it more difficult for legal voters to cast ballots.
If you’re tired of us sounding the alarm about the far-right, then start doing something about it. We’d love to stop writing editorials condemning extremism, but we won’t as long as it persists.
What were once fringe groups with fringe ideas are securing a foothold in mainstream politics, and they will continue to gain ground if the majority of people remain silent. To stop this, all of us must unequivocally denounce these actions — from the elected officials to residents who haven’t yet registered to vote, we all need to do our part to keep Idaho a place where people feel safe and democracy can thrive.
This means registering to vote, volunteering in campaigns of commendable candidates, staying informed and talking to our friends and family members about these issues. For the state’s leaders, it’s time to toughen up and speak up for what’s right even if it’s politically risky.
This alarm isn’t for a future danger, the danger is here — these people not only are already in positions of power, but their “guns are loaded.”