Dear readers,
Happy Thanksgiving! We’re thankful for your support of the Idaho Press.
Today, you’ll notice we do not have Wednesday’s market recap or lottery numbers. We printed our Thanksgiving paper earlier than normal so we could start distribution on Wednesday night and reach as many people as possible. You can find Wednesday’s lottery and stocks online at idahopress.com.
In today’s paper, you’ll find Black Friday deals, along with additional news pages. In Sports, reporter B.J. Rains has an in-depth feature on Boise State women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell and his journey to build one of his strongest teams yet, which is a favorite to win the Mountain West.
As with every Thursday, you’ll find the Boise Weekly tucked inside today’s edition with the latest on things to do and stories from Boise’s arts and culture scene.
A special insert in today’s paper is Word on the Street, a newspaper produced by guests of the Interfaith Sanctuary emergency shelter in Boise. This paper features stories, art and poetry from community members experiencing homelessness. I’m believe the written word is a powerful way to connect communities and build understanding among people with different backgrounds and life experiences.
To our subscribers, thank you for making all of this possible. We’re grateful for you, and we hope you have a happy holiday.
— Holly Beech, managing editor