Nature abhors a to-do list. Every morning, my grandfather would produce from his breast pocket a folded sheet of legal paper containing his, written in cursive with lines drawn through completed tasks. I’ve adopted the same habit, but my to-do lists don’t have his crisp cross-outs or even check marks. I drag jagged lines through things to savor their finality.
Life is never as simple as our to-do lists make them appear. So much of what happens in the world could best be described as a line rather than a point, which brings me to three transphobic bills currently being considered by the Idaho Legislature.
Arguably the most notorious of these is HB 500, which seeks to ensure student athletes participate in sports in accordance with their sex at birth rather than their gender identities. In Xavier Ward’s excellent piece about these bills on page 7, he unpacks what they mean and the possible ramifications of passing them. I would add that the people behind that legislation likely believe they can put the sticky subject of gender back in the box. What they don’t realize is that the problem of gender isn’t something they can cross out or an absurdity they can just dismiss. Trans people are a part of Idaho and aren’t going away anytime soon.
On that topic, columnist Minerva Jayne goes longform this week to talk about her experience as a trans woman at Boise State University (page 6). Ultimately the harassment she experienced there became too much to bear, but in the coming weeks, she’ll return to Boise State for a stage production of The Drag: A Homosexual Comedy, written by her heroine, Mae West.
Then, on page 9, I give readers a peek into Francisco Cantú’s memoir, The Line Becomes a River. Cantú, a former Border Patrol agent who will be in Boise on Wednesday, March 4, for The Cabin’s Readings and Conversations series, has gotten criticism for landing a major book deal for his work, which chronicles his time working for the agency; but the book itself is beautiful, with powerful descriptions of life (and death) on the border. The title refers to the border itself—an arbitrary and literal line in the sand that becomes the Rio Grande, and a metaphor if ever there was one of the incredible complexity of crossing “immigration and border issues” off our national checklist.
—Harrison Berry, Editor