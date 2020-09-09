When police and paramedics responded to the 1000 block of Meridian’s West Broadway Avenue on the evening of Sept. 1, they found 9-year-old Emrik Osuna covered in bruises, malnourished and not breathing, they say. Although first responders rushed him to a nearby hospital, the boy died in the early hours of Sept. 2.
His stepmother, Monique Osuna, 27, now faces a first-degree murder charge, and his father, Erik Osuna, 29, also faces criminal charges. Police and prosecutors say Monique Osuna would beat the child with a belt and a dog leash, lock him in a closet at night and feed him only rice and water. Both Osunas are slated to appear in court Sept. 17.
Emrik’s death rocked the Treasure Valley and prompted a Friday-night vigil during which a Meridian police officer spoke to mourners about reporting child abuse.
For many longtime Treasure Valley residents, the details of Emrik’s death had echoes of that of another boy’s, Robert Manwill, 8, who died in Boise in July 2009. Robert was beaten to death by his mother’s boyfriend in their Boise Bench apartment. Both his mother, Melissa Jenkins, 41, and her boyfriend, Daniel Ehrlick, 47, are in prison as a result.
Retired Boise Police Officer Brett Quilter, who investigated Robert’s death, said he’d worked on other cases in which children had been tortured to death. He’d had one just a year before Robert died, he told the Idaho Press on Wednesday.
“It happens a lot more than people realize,” he said.
There are parallels between Manwill’s death and the events prosecutors claimed took place in the case of Emrik’s death. Both children were allegedly killed by their stepparents, something Quilter pointed out. Both were also living in the home with other children. But Quilter noted it’s often the stepchild who might be abused.
“It seems like that’s the child (who) takes the brunt of it,” he said.
Although the Osunas’ cases are in their early stages, police and prosecutors haven’t claimed drugs or alcohol played a role. Quilter pointed out substances didn’t play a role in Manwill’s death.
Nor was there much of a clear motive in the case.
“It’s hard to get the motive out of somebody who does something like this,” Quilter said. “… People who are prone to be violent and angry like this take it out on the kids.”
But maybe the most frustrating thing for him, as a police officer, was the fact that so many people noticed things were a little bit off about Robert, yet none of them said anything. Quilter remembered a family gathering Robert attended with a sprained ankle; no one questioned the story about how he’d been hurt, for example.
Emrik’s death mirrors Robert’s in that way too. When police began talking to neighbors, they told officers they remembered hearing shouting from the Osunas’ home. Patsy Jiminez Calero, who organized Friday night’s vigil in Emrik’s honor, also wondered about how no one could notice Emrik was being abused. Joel Hager, who was friends with Erik Osuna and whose son was best friends with Emrik, told the Idaho Press on Friday night he didn’t know Emrik was being abused at all.
“We would’ve figured out if somebody would’ve just called,” Quilter said, of Manwill’s death.