NAMPA — Eastbound Interstate 84 will be closed overnight Thursday between the Franklin Road and Karcher/Midland interchanges in Canyon County.
A detour will be in place between 10 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, according to a press release. The seven-hour closure will allow crews to install several new overhead signs.
All traffic will exit eastbound I-84 at Franklin Road in Caldwell. The detour route will follow Franklin Road to 21st Street to Caldwell Boulevard. Motorists will turn on Karcher Road to re-enter I-84 at the Karcher/Midland interchange.
Idaho Transportation Department officials advise motorists to plan for delays when traveling near the detour route on Thursday night.
For details about the I-84 expansion in Canyon County, visit itdprojects.org/84corridor.