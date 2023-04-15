Earth day celebration

Visitors at an Earth Day celebration walk among various booths Saturday.

 EMILY GORDON / Idaho Press

BOISE — The city of Boise, the WaterShed and the Idaho Stem Action Center celebrated Earth Day Saturday with live music, an electric car show, family-friendly activities and free tacos for visitors.

Guests were able to tour the West Boise Water Renewal Facility on a Valley Regional Transit electric bus and learn about Boise’s Climate Action Roadmap.

