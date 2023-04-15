BOISE — The city of Boise, the WaterShed and the Idaho Stem Action Center celebrated Earth Day Saturday with live music, an electric car show, family-friendly activities and free tacos for visitors.
Guests were able to tour the West Boise Water Renewal Facility on a Valley Regional Transit electric bus and learn about Boise’s Climate Action Roadmap.
Dozens of volunteers gathered to teach Boise residents about conservation efforts throughout Boise.
“Conservation is the most important thing you can teach,” said Cynthia Rose, a member of the Deer Valley master naturalist program, “It’s high on our priority list”.
Jennifer Wolf, a climate education specialist, said, “We really wanted this event to bring people together.”
The gathering of families and interested citizens seemed to show the celebration did just that. The celebration offered a fun and exciting atmosphere to learn about the efforts being made to educate people about the Earth’s importance and engage children in the mission.
Multiple groups had booths to offer information on educational and summer programs. Among them were Foothills Learning Center, Boise Urban Garden school (BUGS) and Boise WaterShed.
Attendees were even able to pick up free compost at the nearby 12142 Joplin Road compost site in order to improve soils and conserve water in their lawns and gardens. Community Forestry was on site for the duration of the event with a loader to scoop up to two yards of compost into available trucks and trailers.
The event also signified the beginning of a new era for WaterShed. The WaterShed is transforming into the nation’s first climate and water science center. The new all-ages, hands-on exhibits will explore themes of a changing watershed and how residents can take action to help make Boise more resilient to the effects of climate change.