For the May 18 election, Ada County voters who live in the Meridian Library District are voting on two trustees for the library board. Ballots in Canyon County include highway district commissioners, a Kuna Library District trustee and Nampa school board trustee recall in Zone 4.
In-person early voting ends Friday.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Find your polling place at idahovotes.gov. Voters who need to register may do so at the polls.
ON THE BALLOT
Residents in the following districts will choose from these candidates:
Canyon County Highway Commissioner Sub District 1
• Jay Gibbons
Canyon County Highway Commissioner Sub District 2
• John McEvoy
• Randy Wood
Golden Gate Highway Commissioner Sub District 1
• Andy Bishop
• David Lincoln
Golden Gate Highway Commissioner Sub District 2
• Ed Leavitt
• Virgil Holsclaw
Nampa School Board Trustee Zone 4 Recall
• For recalling Kim Rost.
• Against recalling Kim Rost
Kuna Library Trustee
• Rachel Byington
• Liz Caldwell
• Bobbie Sailer
Meridian Library District Board of Trustees
• Jody Richael
• Tyler Ricks
• Laura Knutson
• Becky McKinstry
RECALL ELECTION
Organizers of the ballot initiative to recall Rost, the Nampa school board chairwoman, said they don’t feel represented by her and are concerned about her “perceived targeting of (Superintendent) Dr. Paula Kellerer and the district leadership who have worked tirelessly during these unprecedented times,” according to their statement on the ballot.
“We feel that she has demonstrated a lack of leadership … and has pushed a personal agenda that ignores guidance provided by science and medical professionals,” the statement reads.
In September, the board voted to keep schools fully online until Canyon County was no longer in the highest risk level for the spread of COVID-19. Rost was the sole dissenting vote against the reopening plan, voicing support for a hybrid model instead to give families a choice.
In November, Rost raised concerns about Kellerer giving herself and staff members coronavirus-related stipends without first getting board approval, Idaho Education News reported. Trustees ratified the stipends later that month, including one for Kellerer, on a 5-0 vote.
Rost, in her statement on the ballot, said her volunteer service for the district has been “unwavering” over the past 16 years.
“As Board Chair, I ensured Trustees received information from doctors, psychologists, counselors, law enforcement, parents, and teachers prior to making decisions,” her ballot statement reads. “All of my actions have been in accordance with Idaho Laws and Trustee Code of Ethics, with counsel by the Idaho School Board Association or legal counsel when required. … My goal as a Trustee has always been transparency and accountability with the families of this community at the forefront of my mind.”
Nampa school board member Mike Kipp retained his seat in a March recall election, with 53% against the recall.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting is now open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through May 14.
Ada County early voting locations:
- Kuna City Hall, 751 W. 4th St.
- Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
- Ada County Elections, 400 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise
Canyon County early voting location:
- Canyon County Elections Office, 1102 E. Chicago St. Caldwell