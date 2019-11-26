CALDWELL — Early voting is now open in the Caldwell City Council runoff election between Evangeline Beechler and John McGee.
Early voting is available only at the Elections Office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week except for Thursday. The office will be closed for Thanksgiving but will reopen Friday. According to a press release, the city is encouraging as many people as possible to utilize early voting.
The actual election day for the runoff is Tuesday, Dec. 3. Citizens who miss the early voting window can vote then, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elections Office, 1102 E Chicago St, Caldwell.