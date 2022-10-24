Early voting for the 2022 General Election is now open in Ada and Canyon counties.
The early voting period runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays until Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
In Ada County, early voting locations are Boise City Hall, 150 N Capitol Blvd; the Ada County Elections Office, 400 N Benjamin Lane; Meridian City Hall, 33 E Broadway Ave.; and Eagle City Hall, 660 E Civic Lane.
Anyone voting via absentee ballot must return their completed ballot to one of the county's six drop-box locations before 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. The six locations are Boise City Hall, Ada County Elections Office, Meridian City Hall, Eagle City Hall, Kuna City Hall, 751 W 4th St.; and Star City Hall, 10769 W State St.
Also, a mobile voting unit will be stationed at various Ada County locations on those days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. See the corresponding infobox with this story for days and locations for the unit.
Ada County residents not registered to vote can do so at any of the above locations by providing a photo ID and proof of residence, according to a news release from the Ada County Clerk’s Office.
In Canyon County, early voting takes place at the county elections office, located at 1102 E Chicago St. in Caldwell.
A Canyon County spokesperson said there is reserved parking for early voters along 11th Avenue, as well as in the parking lot directly across from the elections office.
There will also be poll workers helping guide voters and to assist with questions.
Last month, Canyon County encouraged voters to consider voting absentee in an attempt to reduce long lines and wait times on Election Day.
Voters can request an absentee ballot at voteidaho.gov or download an absentee request form from canyoncounty.id.gov/elections. The downloaded request form must be completed and returned to the Elections Office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
Filled-out absentee ballots must be returned to the Canyon County Elections Office no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
The county also reminded those voting on Election Day to be prepared and familiar with their ballot and candidates, know where their polling location is, and to be patient during wait times.
