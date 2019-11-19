BOISE — An Eagle teenager charged with raping five teenage girls over the course of about six months pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony.
Cory Campbell, 17, was initially charged with rape in five different criminal cases. Police and prosecutors believed that between September 2018 and March, he raped five girls, all of whom they believe he knew. Ada County Sheriff’s deputies believed those incidents occurred in Eagle and northern Ada County, according to a blog post from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating Campbell in March, and arrested him in June.
Although Campbell is 17 years old, he faced charges as an adult, because rape is one of nine crimes in Idaho for which juveniles are automatically charged as adults. He has, however, been held in Ada County’s juvenile detention facility.
A grand jury indicted Campbell on the rape charges, meaning they felt there was enough evidence for the case to move forward. Grand jury proceedings are secret, so the facts of the case as presented to the jury are not publicly known.
On Tuesday, Campbell made final a plea agreement he struck with the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. Under that agreement, he pleaded guilty to two counts of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony — in this case, rape. Those charges come from a March incident in one of the five separate cases in which prosecutors charged Campbell, and prosecutors agreed to ask a judge to dismiss the other four in exchange for his guilty plea.
However, John Dinger, the case’s prosecutor, said in court the “victims of the dismissed, uncharged counts will be treated as victims in all regards in this case.”
That means the listed victims, even in the dismissed cases, will still be able to speak at Campbell’s sentencing, Dinger explained.
Campbell faces up to 40 years in prison for those two counts taken together, Senior 4th District Judge Cheri Copsey said in court Tuesday. He also faces a fine of up to $100,000, and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Copsey scheduled a sentencing hearing in the case for Feb. 7. Dinger asked for between two and three hours for the hearing.
“I anticipate there will be quite a bit of victim-impact statement,” he said.