Eagle, Star and Kuna residents will still benefit from Gov. Brad Little’s $124 million property tax relief program, even though they weren’t on the list of cities that opted in to the program.
That’s because the three Ada County cities contract with Ada County for their law enforcement. So even though they wanted to participate, they already were covered, and their residents will get that property tax credit through the county.
“We think property tax relief is really important,” said Ellen Mattila, spokeswoman for the city of Eagle. “And our citizens will still get it — it just will come through the county and not through us.”
Had those three cities signed up, they would simply have received money from the state that they’d then have to hand over in turn to the county, in order for their residents to receive the relief.
The program will tap Idaho’s share of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid to reimburse local public safety personnel costs for a 10-month period during the COVID-19 pandemic, on the condition that the savings go to local property taxpayers through a credit on their 2021 tax bill. To participate, the local governments also had to agree not to take the 3% increase in their property tax budgets next year that’s allowed by law, and not to use any “forgone” balance from past years in which the full 3% increase wasn’t taken. They’d still, however, be allowed to collect more property taxes from new construction or annexation.
Eagle and Star actually submitted letters of intent to participate in the program, but then ended up being covered under the county’s participation, according to Alex Adams, Little’s budget director.