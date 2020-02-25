EAGLE — Eagle City Council, in a split vote Tuesday, decided to sell The Landing, the city's newly purchased community center and administrative building complex at the center of an FBI investigation.
Mayor Jason Pierce broke a tie vote, after a heated debate, in favor to sell. Newly elected members Charlie Baun and Brad Pike voted in favor of the sale, and incumbent members Miranda Gold and Kenny Pittman voted against. The city bought the property before Pierce, Baun or Pike took office.
The Landing, at 175 E. Mission Drive, opened in December after being plagued by financial issues and building code requirements failures.
In May 2019, city council agreed to go into a four-year debt of $767,000 to purchase The Landing property from a Nevada-based company for $1.15 million. Seven months later, the city was subpoenaed by Idaho's federal court for documents involving the purchase of the property because the FBI was investigating the sale.