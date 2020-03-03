EAGLE — A construction company doing business in Eagle will pay more than $48,000 to 68 employees and more than $5,000 in civil penalties after a federal investigation found the firm violated overtime requirements and child labor laws.
The company, Cano Roofing, Inc., was doing business as Signature Roofing, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor. The department’s investigation found the company employed a 16-year-old to perform roofing work, allowed a 14-year-old to use a power grinder, and let a 17-year-old drive a company truck that exceeded the weight and size limitations for minor employees. All of those are violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the release.
Because of those violations, the company will pay $5,526 in civil penalties, according to the release.
The company also didn’t keep track of how many hours employees worked, and failed to pay them overtime, according to the release, nor did the company pay employees for time they spent on short rest breaks. The company will pay $48,206 as a result, according to the release.
“Employers must understand and comply with child labor requirements, and provide a safe and healthy on-the-job experience when they hire young workers,” the department’s Wage and Hour District Office Director Thomas Silva is quoted as saying in the release. “Employers are also required to pay their employees all the wages they have legally earned. We encourage employers and employees to call us for assistance to improve their understanding of the labor standards and learn about our on-line educational tools to avoid violations like those found in this investigation.”