EAGLE — Local business owner Melissa Gindlesperger has been confirmed to serve on Eagle City Council, replacing Miranda Gold who resigned last month, saying she’s moving away from Eagle.
The Eagle City Council unanimously approved Mayor Jason Pierce’s appointment of Gindlesperger Thursday.
Gindlesperger was chosen out of 14 candidates and 11 eventual interviewees for the position, Pierce told the Idaho Press on Thursday. She rose to the top for her political engagement and business experience, he said.
“It was the fact that she had been participating over the last year. She had some really good input on some decisions we had made,” Pierce said. “I really like the fact that as a small business owner in town she really understands fiscal responsibility.”
Pierce said his appointee co-owns a local business with her husband, but declined to share which one. An active filing with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office lists her as the agent for Higher Peak Media. Idaho Business Review and Better Business Bureau listings also show Melissa and Barry Gindlesperger as leading Higher Peak Media, an Oregon-founded marketing company with an office in Eagle. The company did not return a call from the Idaho Press on Thursday, and a records request with the city for Melissa Gindlesperger’s resume was not fulfilled Thursday.
Pierce complimented the “balance” Gindlesperger will provide having only lived in Eagle for three years and the Treasure Valley for five, lending a “newcomer’s perspective.” This contrasts with the decade-plus each remaining council member and the mayor have spent in the area.
Gold announced her resignation Jan. 16.
“It’s been a huge honor to serve as a member of the Eagle City Council for the last three years. This year has seen many changes for my family and more to come,” Gold said. “We will be moving outside of Eagle next month, and with that I will be stepping down from the council and the (city’s urban renewal agency) at the end of the month. I truly wish the best for the Eagle community and want to extend my sincere thank you for the opportunity to serve and represent you.”
Council accepted Gold’s resignation Jan. 21. She declined a phone interview and referred to her public comments on the matter.
After unsuccessfully running as a Democrat for a District 14 Senate seat in 2016, Gold was the top vote-getter in the following year’s non-partisan Eagle City Council race.
Shelley Brock, a fellow Democrat who has also run for the Idaho Legislature in District 14, said the city will miss Gold’s “even-keeled” approach.
“She’s really going to be sorely missed on that council. She was a very pragmatic voice in Eagle,” Brock said.
Gindlesperger’s term will conclude at the end of the year.