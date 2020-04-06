EAGLE — The city of Eagle's former law firm, which dropped the city last year after working together for 30 years, is interested in renewing the partnership now that there's new city leadership.
The firm, MSBT Law, sent the city an email on March 24 proposing its legal services. City council, however, did not jump on the offer.
"Unfortunately, last January (2019) we made the very difficult decision to discontinue our services as counsel to the City and its elected officials due, in part, to our inability to receive information by the former leaders and failure to be given the opportunity to provide informed legal advice," Cherese D. McLain, a shareholder with the firm, said in the email.
Eagle's former mayor and two council members were unseated in the November election. "The change in leadership," McLain wrote, could offer an opportunity to restart the business relationship.
New Mayor Jason Pierce supported the proposal.
"We felt we needed a little more attorney help, you know, we're writing ordinances and things to do with COVID things coming through on the back end, and we could use them if we needed them," Pierce said in a phone interview Wednesday. "Another reason is I have always believed that our urban renewal agency and our city should not have the same representation from the same law firm."
The city of Eagle is also under FBI investigation for its May 2019 purchase of The Landing property and its relationship with a Garden City lighting company — challenges MSBT said it was prepared to help with.
The council voted unanimously March 24 to deny the firm's proposal. The discussion prompted MSBT two days later to send the city a letter decrying some council members' "false statements."
At the meeting, the council's two returning members, Miranda Gold and Kenny Pittman, pointed out that a number of people had sent complaints to the Idaho State Bar about MSBT in the past few months.
In its rebuttal letter, the firm wrote, "In reality, the Idaho State Bar has never contacted our office and has not informed us of any investigation being taken, and certainly not one to which we must respond.
"Some, including current and past elected officials, have attempted to use this self-supporting claim to imply that some unethical activity has occurred," the letter continued. "No such unethical activity has been confirmed by the Idaho State Bar, nor has any member of our firm been informed that the Idaho State Bar is actively undertaking an investigation relating to services performed for the City of Eagle or otherwise."
Pittman brought up another issue he believed would remain an obstacle to Eagle recontracting with MSBT: an intertie agreement, a legal handshake that would allow for the exchange of water between the city and the Eagle Water Company. Suez is now trying to buy the water company, but that's caught up in an ongoing legal battle with the city.
At the March 24 meeting, Pittman said he felt MSBT failed the city, costing it "over $1 million." Pittman did not offer specifics about that number, nor on how he felt MSBT "neither followed up or followed through" but said he was satisfied with the city's current attorneys handling the job.
MSBT responded to Pittman's statements in the March 26 letter as well. The firm provided its history of the city's attempts to buy Eagle Water Company, a desire that stretches back to 2008, and the firm's interactions with former Mayor Stan Ridgeway.
"At all times, our firm has endeavored to provide informed legal analysis and advice. There have been occasions when certain leadership have made our endeavor more challenging, if not impossible," the firm wrote, referencing Ridgeway's apparent desire to make the purchase of the Eagle Water Company solely his office's project.
Ridgeway would not offer comment on his relationship with the MSBT Law Firm, but he told the Idaho Press Monday he disagreed with how things were being framed.
"The mayor is the CEO of the city and they supervise all contractors, which the law firm was," Ridgeway said in a phone interview. "It is not an overreach for the CEO saying that everything going on with the purchase of the water company is his job … and it's not keeping anyone from doing their job."
Councilwoman Gold told the Idaho Press via email she did not see any reason to change the city's current legal counsel at this time. The city of Eagle contracted with other legal services after MSBT broke off the business relationship, and is currently working with multiple firms to handle its legal needs, according to Pierce.
Eagle has set aside $120,000 in this year's budget for an in-house attorney option. Its March 24 denial of recontracting with MSBT also saw the City Council vote for a request for proposals for temporary legal services.
