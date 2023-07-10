LE/MIL Appreciation event (copy)

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford speaks during a leadership summit at the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho State Capitol on June 28.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 5 on KTVB.COMEAGLE, Idaho — Since 1996, keeping the Eagle community safe has been a joint effort between the city and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

“We provide a chief of police and police services to [the city],” Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said. “They work in conjunction with the mayor and the council while they remain Ada County Sheriff’s Office employees.”

Recommended for you

Load comments