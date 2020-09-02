EAGLE — Police and fire crews in Eagle are looking for a 2-year-old Eagle boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon.
The boy went missing near the Linder and Floating Feather neighborhoods, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s twitter account. He was last seen not long before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West Nordic Drive in Eagle. The boy was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, and he has blond curly hair, according to a subsequent tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
The office is asking anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts to call 911.