EAGLE — Eagle police are looking for a woman deputies believe cashed counterfeit checks in Eagle banks and grocery stores late last month.
Officers obtained security camera footage of the transaction, according to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s blog. The Ada County Sheriff's Office provides police services for Eagle.
The footage shows the woman dressed in what appears to be a wig and pink hospital-style scrubs, according to the post. On March 27, she used the check to take $9,000 from another person’s account, deputies believe.
She cashed two checks at Albertsons at 250 S. Eagle Rd., and two more at the Albertson’s at 909 E. Parkcenter Blvd., according to the blog post.
That same day, she was also seen at the Target at 633 N. Milwaukee Ave., where deputies say she used a stolen identity to open a new credit account and buy $400 in gift cards.
All told, deputies aren’t sure how much money the victim, who lives in another state, lost.
Anyone with information about the case can email Det. Brendan Kirkpatrick at bkirkpatrick@adacounty.id.gov or call the Eagle Police Department at 208-938-2260.