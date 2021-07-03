The Ada County Board of Commissioners selected Eagle Police Chief Matt Clifford as the new Ada County Sheriff in a 2-1 vote on Wednesday.
Clifford will receive a letter of appointment and will be sworn in at a later date, at which point, his appointment will be effective. Sergeant Ryan Wilkie will be a potential replacement for Eagle police chief, Clifford said, which will ultimately be decided by the mayor and sheriff.
“I would be honored to make the motion to appoint Matt Clifford as our next Ada County Sheriff,” Commissioner Kendra Kenyon said. Commissioner and Chairman Rod Beck looked for a second, but hearing only silence, seconded the decision himself.
Davidson was the lone vote against the selection.
The nominees were Matt Clifford, Doug Traubel and Mike Chilton. The three were selected by the Ada County Republican Central Committee to fill the vacancy created by former Sheriff Steve Bartlett’s resignation on May 31. Bartlett was less than six months into his second four-year term.
During interviews Wednesday, Traubel’s comments were scrutinized by the commissioners. On Friday, the commissioners largely avoided the topic.
Of the public feedback, Kenyon said 59% was in favor of Clifford and 99% of the Sheriff’s Office employees who wrote in were in favor of Clifford.
“I really do appreciate the other two candidates. I think that they were really strong in some of the areas that we’re looking for,” she said. “My duty is to listen and it’s to represent all of you … If I went against a majority of what the folks wanted out there, I’d better have a darn good reason to do that.”
Beck also acknowledged endorsements from Ada County republican mayors and said he respected all the candidates and their views.
Davidson said he had wanted an outsider. He added Traubel’s writings would be a distraction.
“It’s my worry that the author’s message is probably not being perceived by the public in the way that he wanted it to be,” Davidson said.
Some of Traubel’s comments include blaming Jewish people for violence in the Soviet Union and suggesting at least 50% of rape allegations were false.
He also read from a couple of Traubel’s employee evaluations, noting that his and Clifford’s were exemplary. The commissioners did not have access to Chilton’s because he did not sign a waiver to access information, background checks and records.
After the vote, Beck said Traubel’s writings had been an issue, but that he didn’t want to kick Traubel when he was down.
“I don’t want to get into that,” Beck said. “We’ve made our decision.”
The commissioners and Clifford all looked to the future, especially when it comes to criminal justice reform.
“The United States incarcerates more people than communist China. Idaho has one of the highest rates of incarceration in the United States,” Davidson said. “Things have to change. The system we have now is not working. The fact that we’re talking more jail capacity in Ada County I think just speaks to that.”
After the vote, Beck said all three were interested in criminal justice reform.
“That’s another part of the reason why I wanted to keep the continuity of operations,” he said.
Clifford said he would want to keep working on programs, in and out of the jail, to keep the jail population low.
“Keeping the right people inside the jail, and keeping the right people outside while holding them accountable,” he said. “We have some really new programs coming up with our community transition center and expanding our pretrial release.”
After his selection, Clifford went to hug his wife, took photos with people and shook hands. He thanked the mayors in attendance who had endorsed him, including Robert Simison, the mayor of Meridian.
Simison put out a statement applauding the decision to select Clifford, and said they made the "right choice."
Clifford will have to run in 2022, which he said he will have to start preparing for on “Tuesday, probably”.
“I have to win a primary in May,” he said. “I’m going to have 10 months to win what people plan for in four years.”