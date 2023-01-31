F91804A9-1E17-4DB3-B098-2A098788586B-scaled.jpeg

The entrance to one of the miles of walking trails in Avimor. The city of Eagle's Planning & Zoning Commission decided against an application to annex Avimor on Monday. 

 Margaret Carmel/BoiseDev

Originally published Jan. 31 on KTVB.COM.

After a lengthy discussion, the city of Eagle's Planning & Zoning Commission voted against an application to annex Avimor into Eagle during Monday's special meeting.

