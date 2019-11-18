EAGLE — After extensive public testimony at Monday’s meeting, the Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission chose to seek more information before deciding to remove the foothills from Eagle’s comprehensive plan.
Commission Chair Theresa Johnson said she believed it made sense for the commission to extend the public hearing. Over 150 people attended the meeting.
“We’ve had this information longer than you have,” Johnson told a much-smaller crowd around 10:30 p.m. Monday. “While that’s good for us, this is unusual.”
The commission will hold off on making a recommendation to the Eagle City Council until Dec. 16, after commission members questioned the timing of the proposed set of amendments that redraw the boundary for the city of Eagle’s comprehensive plan. The commission was only being asked to provide a recommendation about the amendments, but its input will set a path for how the Eagle City Council considers the changes.
If the amendments are accepted as currently written, more than 37,000 acres of Eagle’s Foothills Planning Area will be removed from Eagle’s future consideration and Avimor, a major developer building the eponymous development in the foothills off Highway 55, would be excised from the city’s comprehensive plan.
“I feel we are in a lame-duck period of time between mayors,” said Commissioner Derek Smith, who added he was considering the implication of how the amendments were being considered by a mayor and some council members recently been voted out of office. Mayor Stan Ridgeway and City Councilmembers Stan Bastian and Jill Mitchell were defeated in the Nov. 5 election.
Recently elected councilman Charles Baun, a former Avimor consultant, said he did not believe the plan was done with transparency.
“There’s too much information here,” Baun said about the large number of changes made to the comprehensive plan. “This needs to be remanded to staff.”
The two sides generally stuck to opposing themes. Those in favor of the amendment argued keeping the large potential expansion in Eagle would be costly, cause more traffic and fail to keep Eagle’s rural feel. Those opposed said the amendment was done hastily, would abdicate Eagle’s ability to determine what happens in its foothills and did not provide enough information for citizens to make the right decision on the change.
Pro-Foothill development allies wore hats that read “Friends of the Foothills” and showed runners, cyclists, hikers and equestrians. Dan Richter, the general manager of Avimor and a partner in the development, said the company and its partners provided the hats. Many people who favor keeping Avimor and the foothills area in the comprehensive plan wore the hats while testifying.
Several citizens noted the proposed changes in the comprehensive plan seemed ill-made and pointed out numerous proofreading errors, which they said showed a lack of attention to fine detail.
Eagle has been dealing with a startling amount of growth and expansion in recent years. Two in three of Eagle’s residents have moved to the city since 2010, said Nicole Baird Spencer, a planner for the city of Eagle. That pressure has challenged how the city considers growth in the future.
“Eagle is growing fairly rapidly,” Baird Spencer said.
The commission said they were concerned about how growth is affecting the “quality of life, rural character, and rural spaces,” of Eagle. According to those documents, the decision to make those amendments led to conversations with Ada County, where county officials hope to keep the foothills free from developments. Ada County uses the term “rangeland” — meaning the area would be open to wildlife, grazing, hiking, biking and other outdoor activities — when describing its goals for the foothills.
In August, the Eagle City Council directed city staff to amend their 2017 comprehensive plan, adding some 48,000 acres in the foothills outside of Eagle, spreading into Boise and Gem counties, with Avimor included. The council asked the staff to remove the unincorporated areas in the foothills from the plan, establish a new boundary for the city’s comprehensive plan, review and edit the text of the Foothills Planning Area and review adjacent areas for conflicts and consistency, according to a commission memo.
“This is not seen as a major rewrite of the comprehensive plan,” Baird Spencer said during the staff presentation of the amendments at Monday’s meeting.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steve Guerber expressed an unwillingness to let the county control how the foothills around Eagle are developed.
“I don’t think we need to go so far as to allow the county to decide what will go into those foothills,” he said. “We need to update some of those things.”