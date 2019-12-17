EAGLE — The Eagle Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday recommended the city keep the foothills in its comprehensive plan.
The commission was wrestling with a question about whether roughly 37,000 acres of Eagle’s Foothills Planning Area should be removed from Eagle’s future consideration and Avimor, a planned community off Highway 55, should be excised from the city’s comprehensive plan.
The commission heard over six hours of testimony in two separate public meetings, the first held on Nov. 18 and the second held Monday.
Ultimately, the commission voted 3-2 to recommend denying the redrawn border of the comprehensive plan, and therefore keeping the foothills area in the plan.
Commissioners Trent Wright, Steve Guerber and Diane McLaughlin voted in favor of recommending denial, and commissioners Theresa Johnson and Derek Smith voted against.
Monday’s vote did recommend several other amendments to the current comprehensive plan, but as of yet, a date has not been set for those recommendations to go in front of Eagle’s City Council, according to Nichoel Baird Spencer, a planner with the city of Eagle.
“This is not a debate about whether we want to have Avimor in city limits,” Commissioner Johnson said.
Commissioner Smith noted that the planned community was the “500-pound gorilla in the room,” and although the adjustment to the comprehensive plan might be the issue at hand, Avimor did have an outsized impact on the proceedings.
Avimor is the developer of the neighborhood of the same name in the foothills north of Eagle, with plans for 10,000 new houses over the next several decades, in addition to the 538 already there, according to Avimor General Manager Dan Richter.
Richter spoke about the ramifications to Avimor if Eagle changed the comprehensive plan. If the plan was changed, it would be difficult for Avimor to keep its open spaces and trails open to the public, he said.
“It’s a complicated venture,” Richter said about the annexation. “We fully intended making it to the end of the road with the annexation.”
Ada County planner Mitra Mehta-Cooper read a letter from the Ada County Commission and signed by Commissioners Kendra Kenyon and Diana Lachiondo that supported the city’s suggested reduction of its future area of impact.
“We commend you for the comprehensive plan amendment,” the commission wrote, and added the Foothills would remain protected as “designated rangeland,” meaning the area would be open to wildlife, grazing, hiking, biking and other outdoor activities.
Eagle has been dealing with a startling amount of growth and expansion in recent years. Its population has doubled since 1999, going from just under 13,000 people to an estimated 26,000. That pressure has challenged how the city considers future growth.
The city’s comprehensive plan, updated in 2017, included 48,000 acres in the foothills outside of Eagle, spreading into Boise and Gem counties, with Avimor included. In August, Eagle City Council asked staff to review the city’s area of impact in the foothills, establish a new boundary for the comprehensive plan, review and edit the text of the Foothills Planning Area and review adjacent areas for conflicts and consistency, according to a commission memo.
The public was of two minds about the issue, both for and against the proposed changes to the comprehensive plan.
“I’m in favor of managed growth, especially in the foothills,” Eagle resident Russ Buschert said. “There is only one way to change this and drop density down and keep control over it: We temporarily remove this from the comprehensive plan.”
“If we see something happening, we can bring it back, and back under our control,” Buschert said.
Planning and Zoning commissioners debated whether giving up control of the foothills was the right call and what ramifications that decision could have down the line.
“It is a very hard decision, and each side has very valid points,” McLaughlin said.
The commissioners grappled with the potential loss of control if Eagle chose to change its comprehensive plan.
Smith said he would vote for the recommended change because he believed the city should “corral its losses” rather than rush headlong into controlling large swaths of territory.
“What would I do if I were running out of money?” Smith asked. “I would corral my expenses.”
Guerber said, “I believe this proposed change goes too far … and is totally taking decision-making about Eagle’s future away from Eagle.”