EAGLE — Current Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce and former mayor Steve Guerber emptied a 31-year-old time capsule outside of the community’s senior center — which used to be the City Hall building — on Thursday.
Much has changed in Eagle, but the old stove holding letters from kids, VHS tapes, old newspapers and a Miami Blues movie poster offered a glimpse into the past on Eagle’s 50th anniversary. City officials and community members originally buried the capsule in 1990, with instructions to open it in 2021.
“I love history. I love what Eagle has come from, what it was, what it’s becoming,” Pierce said.
Present-day Eagle has roots stretching back to at least the 1800s. The Ada County Commission approved Eagle as a city in February 1971.
When it was incorporated, the population was only 359, according to the State of the City of Eagle 2019.
The time capsule was buried only 31 years ago, though a lot has taken place since. The entire Harry Potter series came out, 9/11 happened, smartphones and social media took over, Disney released the Lion King and over 20,000 people have moved into the area.
Thursday’s event was a chance for long-timers to reminisce, whether from reading business cards or from looking at a volunteer fire department helmet that said “Miller” on the back.
“He was a volunteer forever,” Guerber said, looking at the white letters under the visor.
“Friend of yours?” Pierce asked.
“They all were,” Guerber said.
A couple dozen people attended the event, including former mayor Nancy Merrill, who was involved in the time capsule and the city in 1990. She sat in the front row of white chairs, under the shade of trees she recalled were much smaller back then.
“Eagle was so tiny then,” Merrill said. “You always think of the future. What’s it going to be like in 50 years or 20 years, 100 years?”
But not everything has changed. Guerber pulled out a VHS tape which he announced included a recording of the Simpsons TV show.
“Which is still on,” he added, to laughter.
Much of the items in the stove were about Eagle Fun Days or the Idaho Centennial. But children wrote in to share their thoughts, where they lived in Eagle and their hopes for the future.
“I live by the big red barn. I’m seven years old and my favorite show is ‘Top Gun,’” wrote one child. “I like ‘Back to the Future.’”
“In the year 2021, I will probably be 41 years old,” read another letter. “I hope there will be the same stuff in the year 2021. I hope there will be horses and pigs and all sorts of animals in Eagle. Well, I don’t have much to say so I am ending this letter. So goodbye and see you in the future.”
The items will be part of a temporary exhibit in the Eagle Museum, which will be opening in the near future in an old church, Pierce said.
“(Filling it up and burying it again) is something we are looking to do and then have it probably opened up on the 100th (anniversary),” Pierce said. “We think that would be really cool for the future to have that again.”