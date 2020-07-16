EAGLE — A change to Eagle's zoning ordinance will limit where apartments can be built in city limits.
In a 5-0 vote Tuesday, Eagle City Council accepted the zoning changes limiting new multifamily dwellings to the downtown corridor and in mixed-use zones and removing approval for them to be built in three other zones.
The council also removed the word "apartment" from its land use chart and rolled apartments in with multifamily dwellings.
Bill Vaughan, Eagle's zoning administrator, said the decision "clarifies the fine terms" in the Eagle city code and was not made to create barriers to building apartments.
"Definitely not, this wasn't done to make it so developers could not develop an apartment somewhere," Vaughan said. "If you're looking to build an apartment, we'll pull out the comprehensive plan and determine the land use of the property."
Vaughan said the code was not written to make building an apartment more difficult, but did note apartment construction could potentially run into opposition — or support — from the public during the public hearing process.
Dylan and Erika Schneider, the owners and operators of Schneider Custom Homes in Eagle, initiated the process to change the code. Mark Butler of Land Consultants Inc. presented the changes to the Eagle City Council and also made note that the changes would not ban apartments in Eagle.
"It is wrong for a city to prohibit all apartments. … You go afoul of the Federal Fair Housing Act," Butler said. "If you read it, you have flexibility for apartments."
A developer hoping to build apartments in Eagle will still be required to get a conditional use permit for construction, a type of zoning permit that must be approved by the city council, according to Vaughan.
"It is a discretionary use of tools," Vaughan said. "It's to make sure land uses in communities are done in the most harmonious ways possible."