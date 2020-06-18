EAGLE — Police believe a 20-year-old Eagle man had illegal sexual contact with two 14-year-old girls in recent months, and they’re concerned he might have had sexual contact with others.
Austin A. Brunette is charged with two counts of lewd conduct, according to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s blog. Detectives first began investigating the case in February, after a third party reported concerns to them. As police investigated, according to the post, they developed evidence that Brunette, who was 19 years old at the time, had sexual contact with the girls between November and January. Detectives believe the contact occurred at multiple locations throughout Star and Eagle, and they also believe both the girls knew Brunette.
A judge issued a warrant for Brunette’s arrest on Wednesday, and he was arrested him later that night. A judge in his case set his bail at $250,000.
Anyone who has more information about the case can call detective Neil Daigle at 208-577-3704 or send an email to ndaigle@adacounty.id.gov.