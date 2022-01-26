EAGLE — Eagle-based company Intermountain Drywall and Acoustical Inc. has paid $221,053 in back wages and damages to the U.S. Department of Labor for not paying 59 workers overtime.
Under federal law, workers must be paid 1.5 times their rate of pay as overtime if they work more than 40 hours in a week, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor. But the department found that Drywall and Acoustical Inc. “intentionally underpaid its workers” by denying them their rightfully earned overtime pay, yet repeatedly told investigators that they did pay the workers overtime, the release says.
The investigation led to the recovery of $110,526 in overtime pay and another $110,526 in damages for the employees, the release said. The “reckless” violations also prompted the labor department to assess an additional $22,0560 in penalties to the company, the release said.
The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour division led the investigation, the release said.
“Shortchanging employees who work long, hard hours to provide shelter and safety to so many is unfair and illegal,” said Carrie Aguilar, director of the Wage and Hour Division, in a written statement. “Then, Intermountain Drywall and Acoustical lied to investigators. It’s hard to understand how they thought that would end well.
“In this case, the employer has learned that such actions have significant and costly consequences,” Aguilar said. “We encourage other construction industry employers to avoid making similar mistakes.”
A call placed to Intermountain Drywall and Acoustical Inc. seeking comment was not immediately returned.
The Wage and Hour Division recovered more than $36 million in owed back wages for more than 20,000 construction workers during its 2021 fiscal year, the release said.
The public can contact the Wage and Hour helpline toll-free at 1-866-4US-WAGE (487-9243) for more information about overtime pay and other laws enforced by the division, the release says. People can call the number confidentially, regardless of immigration status, and representatives can speak with callers in more than 200 languages, the release says.
If a member of the public thinks they are owed back wages by the division, they can search the division’s Workers Owed Wages Database.