The PetIQ Dog Park in Eagle hasn’t even held its dedication ceremony, and already, Eagle residents have been enjoying the park.
On Wednesday, two rescue terrier mixes, Baxter and Midge, visited the park with their owner, Craig Cobb.
Baxter, a mostly white dog with a skull-and-crossbones-patterned harness and Midge, mostly black with a pink harness, were content at first to just sniff around the entrance. Then they began to explore around the grassy park, with small areas of trees and shade in the middle.
“It’s fun going down to the river and walking on the Greenbelt, but it’s nice to have a place close to home,” said Cobb, an Eagle resident of seven years. He’s been stopping by every day the park is open.
The space, located at 3151 E. Greenbrook Street, will be officially dedicated July 1; until then, the north side of the park is available for use Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. After the dedication, the north and south sides of the park will be open, with separate areas for small dogs and big dogs. The south side is currently closed to fix the sod.
PetIQ, a company that makes health and wellness products for cats and dogs, has put around $200,000 into the park, and the city of Eagle has put in $50,000 through park impact fees, according to Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce. Pierce said he reached out to PetIQ.
Pierce said a big part of the park is creating community, and the city plans to do that by holding “yappy hour” events for dogs and their people on the first Tuesday of the month.
“It’s about the people getting together and socializing and having something in common,” Pierce said. He has not yet taken his yellow Labrador retriever, Wrigley, to the park.
When two new dogs entered the park, Midge and Baxter greeted them happily.
“It’s fun to bring them over here because (our) big dog is kind of a party pooper”, Cobb said, as one of the new dogs sniffed him. “We don’t bring them up here, all three at the same time.”
The new dogs’ human, Jason Congleton, introduced the dogs as Boston, a two-year-old lab, and Howie, a six-month-old cattle dog.
“Hey Boston,” Cobb said to the dog. “How are you?”
Congleton, with a Hawaiian shirt and long hair tucked under a visor, chatted with Cobb about where they lived in Eagle. He held a blue Chuckit!, which he used to throw a tennis ball to the dogs.
“We just couldn’t wait until the park opened. I mean, we have a big yard, but this is even better for them to get out and run,” Congleton said.
As the two humans talked, the dogs gathered in the shade, making little play-bows to each other. A pink water bowl and a blue water bowl sat under the trees.
“This is what it’s about,” he said. “Being out in the outdoors … letting them be dogs.”
Then Howie’s ears perked up. Boston ran towards what Howie had seen, two dogs on the path on the other side of the fence. The four sniffed each other through the fence.
“Come on boys,” Congleton said to his dogs, who did not move. “He’s like, ‘heck no, man.’ Too much stuff going on.”
The Greenbrook Street location was planned to help solve two problems for Eagle citizens: it resolved the conflict of off-leash dogs on walking and cycling trails, and moved up the timeline of an Eagle dog park.
Pierce said some people on the trails would let their dogs roam off leash, which posed a concern with other walkers and cyclists. And the existing plans for an Eagle dog park, using a different city property, had an opening date of 5-7 years in the future because of the infrastructure needs on the land.
“I just didn’t think we needed to wait that long,” he said. “This way, if we put an off-leash dog park in that area, I thought it would really curb two problems."