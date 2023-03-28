Avimor, the controversial proposed annexation in Eagle, is back on the agenda
Eagle’s city council is holding another public hearing Tuesday, where the 75 people who wanted to testify, but could not at the previous meeting, will have their chance to be heard. The council can make a decision or continue it to a future hearing, according to a city spokesperson.
Avimor, an unfinished community in the foothills, is requesting an annexation and rezone.
“In Eagle, we’re making decisions for 30,000 people,” Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce previously told the Idaho Press. “One of the things you have to remember as a councilmember or mayor is that people are concerned about their community when they come out, and sometimes they don’t always go out being the most polite or the nicest.”
Avimor is a planned community in the foothills that will have over 8,500 homes. The annexation would add around 22,000 people to Eagle, as previously reported.
In January, KTVB reported about 800 homes are already built and construction of the remaining homes won’t finish until 2060.
Avimor has been working to become part of Eagle since the early 21st century.
Eagle residents previously expressed concern over how annexing Avimor would affect their taxes, water supply and education and change their community.
Others have discussed how the McLeod family, which owns Avimor, donated to Pierce’s 2019 mayoral campaign. Councilmember Charlie Baun also previously worked and lived in Avimor. Both told the Idaho Press they want to make the right decision for the city and their judgment would not be impacted.
“How can they not have bias as a result of that?” Jack Swaim, a resident of Eagle, previously told the Idaho Press. ”There’s bias in the system. The city council and the mayor are not going to be able and they humanly wouldn’t be able, even if they tried their hardest, to be bias free.”
The city’s planning & zoning commission previously voted against annexing Avimor, as previously reported. The commissioners said they wanted more time as well as more clarification about the annexation's economic impact.
But when it comes to change, Avimor’s lawyer said annexation might be better for Eagle.
“The city would get a say in how the foothills are developed and protected rather than leaving it to Gem County, Ada County, etc.,” Avimor’s lawyer, Deborah Nelson, said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County.
