EAGLE— After several public city government meetings and hours of public testimony, Eagle’s city council has approved Avimor’s request to be annexed into city limits.
The vote was 3-1, with council member Brad Pike voting no.
“Currently on the books we have 21 developers’ that we’ve already approved to be built,” Pike said. “I’m in agreement with these things coming. My concern right now is for the level of service that we’re providing, and how immediately it gets impacted once these three counties come into the city limits of Eagle.”
Pike also stated that he wanted to see “more substantial” developments happening in Avimor to see how much more tax they would bring to Eagle.
Avimor’s annexation will make Avimor residents recipients of Eagle city services. Eagle residents have previously expressed concern over how the annexation would affect land use, water supply, schools and taxes. Several citizens previously expressed that development wouldn’t happen if Eagle didn’t annex Avimor, which council member Charlie Baun said is inaccurate.
“With that said, there’s basically three options: the city annexes and has control, it stays with all three counties and it goes through that process or it can self annex,” Baun said.
If Avimor had self annexed, they would get to decide what their density is and what the design guidelines are. Now Eagle has control over that.
“We’re basically approving a giant comprehensive plan for an area in our city,” Mayor Jason Pierce said. “We will see this time and time again … we get to see what we want in the future. Trust me.”
{p dir=”ltr”}This will immediately generate $300,000 to the city, Pierce said. People moving to the community has not ruined Eagle, Pierce said.
{p dir=”ltr”}“Our community is still a great community. The people that moved here yesterday love this place as much as the people did 30 years ago,” Pierce said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Council member Helen Russell noted that Eagle city’s comprehensive plan was drafted by thousands of Eagle citizens after many weekly work groups that discussed foothills, transportation, habitat, open space, infrastructure, water, landscape, etc.
{p dir=”ltr”}“The intent of our North Eagle foothills sub area plan is to be a guide for future development, as it is integrated into the Eagle community and incorporated into the city of Eagle,” Helen Russell said, quoting the comprehensive plan.
{p dir=”ltr”}Russell also put together a spreadsheet that listed the top concerns of all those who testified in person or emailed the city. Most people did not state a specific concern, but the second highest concern was water use, Russell said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Avimor has a total of 10.2 CFS of water availability, Russell said. They are building a water system estimated to be worth $11 million. That system will be adopted into the city of Eagle, giving Eagle a third aquifer, Pierce said.
{p dir=”ltr”}The city of Eagle and Avimor pay the same tax for Ada County Highway and school districts, Russell said.
{p dir=”ltr”}“As far as them not paying their fair share with taxes in the schools, they are going to be a burden here for city of Eagle residents. We all pay into the school district tax levy rate. It has nothing to do with annexation,” Russell said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Planning and Zoning previously recommended Eagle to not annex Avimor, but Pierce clarified that at the time, the data P&Z had was different than the data the council now has.
{p dir=”ltr”}“Avimor has a net positive effect,” Baun said. “In Eagle right now most subdivisions are net negative, because they don’t have the ability to bring in a commercial component anything, the only thing they provide is tax dollars, which are usually not sufficient to offset that of a subdivision.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Avimor has been in the plans for Eagle for 20 years, Pierce said.
{p dir=”ltr”}“The folks that get developed in Avimor are not going to be going to Horseshoe Bend and Idaho City for services: they’re going to be coming down to us,” Pierce said. ”Why wouldn’t we want to partake and be able to make sure that they’re paying their fair share for the stuff that’s happening in our community as a whole?”
{p dir=”ltr”}Avimor will add 16 square miles of habitat to Eagle, Baun said.
{p dir=”ltr”}“We’re buying our open space without it costing the city money,” Baun said during the deliberation.
{p dir=”ltr”}Eagle will have complete control over whether those 16 miles stay open space forever, or if it becomes developed, Pierce said.
{p dir=”ltr”}Some Eagle citizens who testified at previous meetings expressed concerns about “bias in the system.” The McLeod family, owners of Avimor, donated to Pierce’s 2019 mayoral campaign. It’s also been made known that Baun has previously worked and lived in Avimor.
{p dir=”ltr”}Avimor is anticipated to add around 22,000 people to Eagle over the course of 30 years, as previously reported.