A man died and a woman was "badly injured" in an overnight shooting in Eagle.
The man who died was Matthew Rissell, co-founder of Eagle company TSheets. He was 46. The Ada County Coroner's Office on Thursday ruled his death a suicide.
...The National Weather Service in Boise ID has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Idaho... Weiser River Near Weiser affecting Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser River zones. For the Weiser River...near Weiser, flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 345 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Weiser River Near Weiser. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of fields and agricultural land near Weiser is possible. Water will begin backing up under the Cove Road bridge into the slough and adjacent farmland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Friday evening. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
A man died and a woman was "badly injured" in an overnight shooting in Eagle.
The man who died was Matthew Rissell, co-founder of Eagle company TSheets. He was 46. The Ada County Coroner's Office on Thursday ruled his death a suicide.
According to an Ada County Sheriff's Office news release, initial information and evidence indicates Rissell shot the woman and then himself. The woman was hospitalized with "what appear to be life-threatening injuries," the release said.
Rissell was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m. at a home on South Pasa Tiempo Way in Eagle. Rissell owns a home on that street, according to the Ada County Assessor's office.
No one else was injured and there is no threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.
Rissell co-founded TSheets, a time tracking software company, in Eagle in 2006. Intuit, the software giant that owns QuickBooks and TurboTax, bought TSheets for $340 million in 2018, according to previous Idaho Press reporting.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.